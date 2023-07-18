TCR Mixtape No. 43: Pitchfork Music Festival 2023

It’s that time of year again where we cross our fingers and hope rain won’t put a damper on this weekend’s Pitchfork Music Festival! Once again the magnificent celebration of indie music is taking hold of its middle of summer placement and bringing some of the best artists around. This year’s lineup has excited with the likes of The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver headlining!

But the great sounds doesn’t begin and end with the headliners! There are 42 artists on the lineup this years and as usual we thought of compiling a playlist to get you acquainted with the always eclectic lineup. Each performer from the lineup gets one song on this mixtape, so just hit shuffle and discover what awaits you during your Pitchfork Music Festival weekend. And be on the look out for our preview of the weekend coming soon!

There’s still time to pick up Pitchfork Music Festival passes if you haven’t already! Tickets for the festival are still available! Single day passes are currently $115 and three-day passes are $249 (plus fees for both of course).