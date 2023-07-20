Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/20 and Beyond

We’re right smack dab in the middle of summer and the events just keep rolling in! From markets to concerts, movies to festivals, and so much more, it’s another weekend chock full of fantastic events!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Taco Crawl @ Clark St. between Devon Ave. and Touhy Ave., 3:00pm to 6:00pm

WHAT: Celebrate the delicious culinary masterpiece that is TACOS!

SO WHAT: This taco-themed food crawl will let you experience a huge variety of filled tortilla goodness! The crawl will take place along two fantastic routes, allowing you to partake from 14 participating restaurants serving their signature tacos! There will also be a FREE tequila cocktail by Teremana Tequila for patrons over 21 and chips and salsa for all eventgoers from both routes to enjoy at 6950 N. Clark St. Check out the full lineup of restaurants over at their website!

NOW WHAT:Tickets are $30! Online sales are sold out, but there will be a limited number of tickets the day of the event! Tickets can be purchased in person on Thursday, July 20 starting at 3 p.m. at 7056 N. Clark St. First come, first served!

FRIDAY, JULY 21st

Horner Brew Fest 2023 @ Horner Park, 2741 W Montrose Ave., 6:00pm – 10:00pm

WHAT: Brews for a good cause

SO WHAT: Horner Brew Fest is a beer-centric fest bringing tons of incredible breweries, food trucks and live music from Bumpus all to support the sustainability initiatives of the Horner Park Advisory Council! Enjoy the warm weather, over 40 varieties for beer, and great festivities as they raise sufficient funds to treat and preserve 79 critically endangered ash trees!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $50 and include a tasting glass and samples from all the breweries! There are also $10 tickets for designated drivers!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 21 – JULY 22 (& BEYOND)

Concerts for Conservation @ Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St, Brookfield, 6:00pm

WHAT: A series of concerts at Brookfield Zoo

SO WHAT: Enjoy four incredible nights of live music at Brookfield Zoo’s summer concert series, Concerts for Conservation! You’ll have the chance to check out some amazing bands in the zoo’s beautiful park while surrounded by all the fantastic wildlife and nature. Check out the lineup for the series below and get ready for a great time!

7/21 Vertical Horizon

7/22 Plain White T’s

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $45 for GA (nonmembers)

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JULY 21 – JULY 23 (& BEYOND)

Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St, Noon – 10:00pm

WHAT: A music festival focused on some of the best music you can find today

SO WHAT: Pitchfork have been the taste-makers in the just-under-the-mainstream community for a while and they know how to put on a good festival. This year is no different with a stellar lineup including headliners like The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver! Check out the full lineup here and our preview of the fest, Who We’re Excited to See at Pitchfork Music Festival 2023, here!

NOW WHAT: Single day passes are $115 and 3-day passes for $249 ($449 for Plus)!

Tacos y Tamales Festival @ Pilsen, S Peoria St & W 16th St., Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Some Latin American staples highlighted in this fun fest

SO WHAT: Discover authentic and delicious tacos and tamales from several regions of Latin America at this great looking street festival. In addition to all the great food you’ll get a chance to experience local art installations, buy some goods from vendors, and enjoy some Latin music and dance performances! And let’s not forget a nice beer garden from Modelo!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free but $10 donations are encouraged and benefit the local Pilsen Arts & Community House, Frida Kahlo Community Group, and Opportunities For All.

Taste of Lincoln Avenue @ N. Lincoln Ave between Fullerton & Wrightwood, Friday 3:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon to 10:00pm

WHAT: A little taste of what Lincoln Avenue has to offer!

SO WHAT: Take a walk down the iconic Chicago avenue and discover some local food favorites, a myriad of arts and crafts, a kids’ carnival, and a music stage with amazing regional and local entertainment. Check out the lineup of musicians over at their event page! There will also be “Whiskeys on Lincoln – A Midwest Tasting Event” happening on Saturday where you can sample 16 whiskies!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free! Tickets for the whisky tasting are only $40

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, 10:00pm – 10:10pm

WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season. It’s the first fireworks show of the year so kick off summer with this explosive tradition.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 22 & 23 (& BEYOND)

IL Hot Sauce Expo 2023 @ 121 N Chicago St, Joliet, 11:00am – 11:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: The intersection of tasty pleasure and indescribable pain

SO WHAT: Come to The IL Hot Sauce Expo 2023 for two days of fiery foods to get the ultimate endorphin rush. The weekend promises to be like no other. There will be free hot sauce tastings from around the world, an epic amount of challenges including the Guinness Book of Records Reaper Eating Contest, wrestling, craft beers, specialty cocktails & tons more! Check out everything going on at this devilish tasty event! Plus Ed Currie from the PuckerButt Pepper Company is trying to break a Guinness World Record on Sunday 7/23.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now! General admission is $10! The Craft Beer Package includes 3 Craft Beer Tokens, Burrito Bowl food Token, Limited Edition Expo Poster & Bottle of hot sauce for $40! The Ultimate VIP pass includes an All-Access Back Stage Pass into their exclusive VIP area, which features an open bar with cocktails and spirit/craft beer tastings, Limited Edition Expo Poster & Bottle of hot sauce, & VIP Gift bag stuffed with sponsorship goodies for $100!

Ravenswood on Tap @ Ravenswood Corridor, Ravenswood and Berteau Avenues, Saturday Noon – 10:00pm, Sunday Noon – 6:00pm,

WHAT: Craft brew from Malt Row!

SO WHAT: Discover some new drinks or enjoy old favorites at Ravenswood on Tap! You’ll get the chance to try brews from Malt Row including some special tappings, experience some KOVAL Distillery cocktails, test your skills at some axe throwing, live music, local artisans, and some of Chicago’s favorite food vendors. Live music acts include Dos Santos, Serengeti, Ovef Ow, and more! Check out the full details of this excellent street fest at their website!

NOW WHAT: There is a suggested donation of $10 to enter the event!

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including The YouTube Effect, Asteroid City, Oppenheimer, Anchorage, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Raw Hope @ Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston, opening artist talk and book signing on June 1 at 7 p.m.; exhibition runs June 2-August 9. FREE.

WHAT: Post-pandemic explorations via mixed media fiber art, a book, and Buddhism.

SO WHAT: Area native and SAIC graduate Janet Jaffke returns to Chicago from her tiny French farm to share new works that are crafted from burlap or hessian, thread, gauze, plant material and other natural fibers. “I also use reclaimed coffee bags that originate from all over the world,” Jaffke said. “Each has distinctive physical characteristics. Their diverse colors and weaves are unique to their origin and represent the beauty of diversity in the world. I use the inherent qualities and associations of burlap to explore the resilience of the human spirit. No matter how torn or unraveled life becomes, there are ways to patch the pieces back together.”

NOW WHAT: Jaffke’s book Catch was co-created with Laurie ShoulterKarall, who wrote short narratives remotely in response to the art.

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!