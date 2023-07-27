Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/27 and Beyond

We’re at the end of July and it’s been a great month full of events! So let’s close out the summer’s busiest month with a fantastic weekend. there fairs, markets, concerts, and more going on this weekend, so enjoy the warm weather and discover somthing in the city.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THURSDAY, JULY 27

French Market @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St , 4:00pm – 8:00pm, All AgesWHAT: A little taste of France in Wrigleyville! SO WHAT:French Market will be a perfect way to spend your Thursday evening with its casual, European flair and wide variety of vendors. Each day of the market will feature 20+ vendors! Whether your looking for some tasty treats, hand made goods, or just a good time in the setting summer sun, French Market is there for you! Plus there will be a kids craft corner to keep the kid’s imaginations growing. You can bring your blanket on the grass or pick a patio table to sit back and enjoy the live music each week! Check out the music schedule below!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free, just bring your totes and stock up on some amazing food and wares!

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Wicker Park Fest @ Milwaukee Ave between Paulina St and North Ave., Friday 5:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon -10:00pm, all agesWHAT: An amazing festival in one of the cooler Chicago neighborhoods.SO WHAT: It wouldn’t be a summer weekend in Chicago without a worthwhile festival taking place. Wicker Park Fest brings together great local food, arts and crafts, a kids’ area, local retail vendors, and an insane lineup of music. The lineup includes Built to Spill, Speedy Ortiz, Lido Pimienta, Billy Woods, The Regrettes, Say She She, the Appleseed Cast, and tons more!NOW WHAT: It’s only a $10 donation, which keeps this great festival going year after year, so it’s no excuse not to head to Wicker Park and have a great time.

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, 10:00pm – 10:10pm

WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season. It’s the first fireworks show of the year so kick off summer with this explosive tradition.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, JULY 22 & 23 (& BEYOND)

The Silver Room Sound System Block Party @ Oakwood Beach at 39th + Lake Michigan, 3900-4100 South Lake Shore Drive, Noon – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A last block party for all

SO WHAT: The Silver Room Sound System Block Party, which always brings a huge crowd for a full two days of fun, is calling it! This is the last year of the outdoor celebration of music, community, art, love and culture. So head and celebrate 18 ear of dancing, singing, and celebrating the Silver Room Community. There will be so much going on including sets from Moonchild, Mick Jenkins, Ron Trnet, 9th Wonder, and more! Check outthe full lineup on their website!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $50 for single day passes or $75 for the two day pass!

Chicago Food Truck Festival @ 2300 S Indiana Ave, 11:00am – 7:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Chicago Food Truck Festival is ready for a fall gathering of delicious food~

SO WHAT: Join the Chicago Food Truck Festival as they start up their 10th season with a nice variety of mobile chefs! Try a little bit of everything as you enjoy some fun games alongside a refreshing drink!

NOW WHAT: Admission is free with event reservation here!

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

Out of Space @ Canal Shores, 1030 Central St, Evanston, 5:00pm, all ages

WHAT: Evanston Space’s incredible series of outdoor concerts, Out of Space, is back!

SO WHAT: The multiple meaning, pun titled Out of Space will be welcoming an impressive lineup of musicians to Canal Shores! This is Canal Shores’ weekend to shine with an amazing lineup, so check out all the great performers below and enjoy some excellent shows!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available at the links above or at their website!

51st Annual Fiesta del Sol @ Pilsen, Cermak from Ashland to Morgan St., Thursday 3:00pm – 10:00pm, Friday-Sunday 11:00am – 10:00pm

WHAT: Join the Pilsen Community for the 51st annual Fiesta del Sol!

SO WHAT: Fiesta del Sol celebrates the Pilsen neighborhood’s culture with live entertainment featuring great music, local art, a variety of food, carnival rides, a children’s area, educational resources for parents and youth, soccer games, and much more. This event spans an eight-block space down Cermak Road from Ashland to Morgan St. and can be seen from miles around thanks to the carnival’s huge Ferris Wheel!

NOW WHAT: Admission is free for these great cultural festivities!

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including Asteroid City, Oppenheimer, That Boy, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Raw Hope @ Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston, opening artist talk and book signing on June 1 at 7 p.m.; exhibition runs June 2-August 9. FREE.

WHAT: Post-pandemic explorations via mixed media fiber art, a book, and Buddhism.

SO WHAT: Area native and SAIC graduate Janet Jaffke returns to Chicago from her tiny French farm to share new works that are crafted from burlap or hessian, thread, gauze, plant material and other natural fibers. “I also use reclaimed coffee bags that originate from all over the world,” Jaffke said. “Each has distinctive physical characteristics. Their diverse colors and weaves are unique to their origin and represent the beauty of diversity in the world. I use the inherent qualities and associations of burlap to explore the resilience of the human spirit. No matter how torn or unraveled life becomes, there are ways to patch the pieces back together.”

NOW WHAT: Jaffke’s book Catch was co-created with Laurie ShoulterKarall, who wrote short narratives remotely in response to the art.

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!