Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 8/3 and Beyond

We’re off to a great start to a new month full of amazing events! As always there are plenty of festivals, movies, and more going on this weekend, so enjoy the warm weather, brave the rainy days, and discover something new in the city.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THIS WEEKEND ONLY

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 – 6

Leakycon: Chicago Wizarding World’s Fair @ Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, 2233 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Friday & Sunday 9:00am-6:00pm, Saturday 9:00am-10:00pm

WHAT: A weekend full of magic fandom that spans franchises!

SO WHAT: Leakycon brings together the magical worlds of TV and the big screen for a weekend full of panels, programs, and performances. You’ll be able to celebrate the magic of fandom by meeting fellow fans and stars of your favorite franchises including Elijah Wood, Tom Felton, Sean Astin, Miranda Otto, and more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $79 for a single day and three day passes start at $199 for this magical convention!

Dancing In The Streets 2023 @ Chicago Brewing District, Hubbard Street between Paulina and Wood,

WHAT: A chill and laid back festival amid some of the best breweries in Chicago!

SO WHAT: Dancing In The Streets is the brain child of On Tour Brewing Company founder, and major jam band fan, Mark Legenza. The fest will feature tons of tasty craft beer and jam bands providing great live music. Breweries will include Chicago Brewing District brewers serving up some tasty beers throughout the fest! The street festival is kid and pet friendly!

NOW WHAT: There is a $10 suggested donation benefiting West Town Chamber of Commerce and Arts of Life

Jefferson Park Arts & Music Festival aka Jeff Fest @ Jefferson Park, 4822 N Long Ave

WHAT: The 22nd annual Jefferson Park Arts & Music Festival aka JEFF FEST!

SO WHAT: Enjoy all the fun activities and ambiance of Jefferson Park in this three-day festival! You’ll get the chance to enjoy some great bands, tasty foods, and tons of family fun while enjoying the warm Chicago weather!

NOW WHAT: Take in all the great music and more at this great neighborhood fest!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Bronzeville Neighborhood Jazz Festival @ Mariano’s Bronzeville, S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive between 37th and 38th Street, Noon – 8:30pm, All Ages

WHAT: Take in some wonderful jazz performances!

SO WHAT: Bronzeville’s history with jazz and blues is unparralled, so this is a great opportunity to celebrate that history with some amazing music! Curated by music producer Frank Goss III, the Jazz festival will feature a full day of performance as well as food and drinks from local vendors ! check out the lineup below

1:00pm–2:30pm: Buddy Fambro

3:00pm–4:30pm: Marqueal Jordon

5:00pm–6:30pm: Joan Collaso

7:00pm–8:30pm: Smooth Willie Fultz featuring Skinny Williams

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Don’t miss out on this fun festival

Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, 10:00pm – 10:10pm

WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season. It’s the first fireworks show of the year so kick off summer with this explosive tradition.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 & 6

Thirsty Ears Music Festival 2023 @ Wilson Ave Between Hermitage and Ravenswood, Saturday 2:00pm – 10:00pm, Sunday 1:00pm-9:00pm, All Ages

WHAT:The eighth annual Thirsty Ears Festival

SO WHAT: Thirsty Ears Festival is Chicago’s only street fair centered on classical music. Hosted by Access Contemporary Music, performers will feature music from the whole classical spectrum, from baroque to contemporary. Check out their full line up here!

NOW WHAT: There is a $15 suggested donation for the fest! All proceeds support the ACM School of Music, a non-profit organization.

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

Lollapalooza @ Grant Park & Streaming on Hulu, 601 South Michigan Avenue

WHAT: The over the top, too many days of music, is back at Grant Park and streaming safely at home on Hulu

SO WHAT: Lollapalooza is back in Grant Park with a lineup featuring the likes of Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Odesza, Karol G, Tomorrow X Together, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, and TONS more! If you don’t feel like getting into the usually massive crowds, you can sit back at home and watch selected sets over on Hulu, which is Lollapalooza’s official digital home this year!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are still available. If you’re opting to stay at home like we are, tune in for some live sets over on Hulu!

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including Oppenheimer, Kokomo City, CatVideoFest, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Raw Hope @ Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston, opening artist talk and book signing on June 1 at 7 p.m.; exhibition runs June 2-August 9. FREE.

WHAT: Post-pandemic explorations via mixed media fiber art, a book, and Buddhism.

SO WHAT: Area native and SAIC graduate Janet Jaffke returns to Chicago from her tiny French farm to share new works that are crafted from burlap or hessian, thread, gauze, plant material and other natural fibers. “I also use reclaimed coffee bags that originate from all over the world,” Jaffke said. “Each has distinctive physical characteristics. Their diverse colors and weaves are unique to their origin and represent the beauty of diversity in the world. I use the inherent qualities and associations of burlap to explore the resilience of the human spirit. No matter how torn or unraveled life becomes, there are ways to patch the pieces back together.”

NOW WHAT: Jaffke’s book Catch was co-created with Laurie Shoulter Karall, who wrote short narratives remotely in response to the art.

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!