Gallery: Fan Expo Chicago 2023—Thursday Cosplay!

You all know by now that convention time means amazing cosplay, and we’re not here to disappoint anyone!

So, without any further blathering, here’s a look at some of the great costumes from the floor on Thursday.

As per usual, Thursday represents but a small slice of the amazing cosplay to come, so make sure to stay tuned for more cosplay galleries as the con continues on!