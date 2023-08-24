Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 8/24 and Beyond

this weekend is looking a little more bearable. And with all the outdoor festivals, markets and more, it couldn't have come at a better time!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, AUGUST 25 – 27

Beach Bunny Pool Party w/ The Beths, Charly Bliss, Squirrel Flower, Elita @ The Salt Shed, 1357 N Elston Ave. , 4pm-10pm

WHAT: Only the best pool party (without an actual pool I’d imagine) of the summer

SO WHAT: If there was ever a pool party not to miss it’s this one. Beach Bunny, the young local icons are throwing a fantastic mini fest featuring amazing acts coming from all over the world! You have New Zealanders The Beths, New York’s own Charly Bliss, Elita out of Canada, and Squirrel Flower who recently made Chicago her home base! We sincerely love all these acts and seeing them on one lineup is astounding!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $45! Get yourself to this amazing party now!

Cultivate Festival @ The Nursery, 1800 W Lake St, 2:00pm – 10:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Turnstyle Productions and Riot Fest Present Cultivate Festival, Chicago’s First Festival Celebration of Cannabis Culture!

SO WHAT: Cultivate Festival is a brand new music fest with a focus on rock, hip-hop, reggae, punk and of course cannabis! While there may not be cannabis sold on site, there will be plenty of CBD products and shuttle buses to local dispensaries to keep your spirits high! The lineup is nice and diverse with Crumb, the Record Company, and GZA w/ the Phunkly Nomads (performing Liquid Swords!) taking the headlining spots. The rest of the line up is just as stacked with Andy Frasco & the U.N., The Pharcyde, Graveyard, Julian Marley, Fishbone, and so many more.

NOW WHAT: Daily passes start at $49.98 and three-day passes start at $99.98! Get in on the ground floor for this amazing new festival!

Taste of Greektown @ 315 S Halsted St., Friday 4:00pm – 10:00pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:00pm, All ages

WHAT: A chance to taste some of the best food Greektown has to offer

SO WHAT: The 33rd Taste of Greektown lets Hellenic pride take center stage at this acclaimed annual culinary fest. The whole festival is a love letter to Mediterranean culture, blending Old World traditions with a 21st century freshness. Fantastic food and spirits from neighborhood eateries will be the main attraction, but plenty of music and entertainment including DJs and games for kids and families will also be a highlight!

NOW WHAT: Just head over to Greektown and get ready for a feast! The Taste of Greektown is free to attend, but there is a $7 suggested donation.

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Chalk Howard Street @ Howard Street East of the Howard Red Line Stop ,11:00am – 8:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Chicago’s only chalk art festival fully returns for its third outing

SO WHAT: Chalk Howard Street welcomes local street artists, neighbors, families, and street art lovers to transform Howard Street in Rogers Park into a beautiful canvas. Enjoy some amazing 2D and 3D art as you explore Howard Street’s shops, restaurants and food options! Plus there will be tons of street squares available to purchase and live music to set the fun mood! Check out their website for the full lineup!

NOW WHAT: Its free!

ZooBrew @ Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St, Brookfield, Noon – 7:30pm, 21+

WHAT: A couple of brews at the zoo!

SO WHAT: Enjoy the always wonderful Brookfield Zoo while sipping a refreshing drink from a long list of breweries! A nice mix of hard seltzer, ciders and of course beers will be available for you to try while enjoying the nationally renowned zoo.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available for $40 for the half session (Noon-2:00pm), $60 for the Full Session (3:30pm to 7:30 pm), and $95 VIP Session Tickets (2:30pm to 7:30pm), all of which come with a commemorative glass!

Thalia Hall Block Party @ Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, 2:00pm – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Another amazing Thalia Hall Block Party!

SO WHAT: Taking place directly in front of the main entry, the Thalia Hall Block Party is here to brighten your day! Join the amazing venue for a day of some local vendors, delicious food and drink, and live music all afternoon featuring a nice mix of music that will have you dancing throughout the party! Music starts at 1:30pm, so check out the lineup below!

La Academia

George Arthur Calendar

Modern Nun

Smut

V.V. Lightbody

Mark Grusane

Levitation Room

NOW WHAT: This event is all ages, free, and open to the public, but if you’re able, there is a suggested $5 donation at entry to benefit Pilsen Food Pantry.

Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, 10:00pm – 10:10pm

WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUGUST 26 & 27

Hecho En Arts & Craft Fair @ 18th Street between Ashland and Paulina, 10am-6pm, all ages

WHAT: An annual event supporting both the BIPOC Artist community and the Pilsen Arts & Community House organization.

SO WHAT: “Hecho En” Art Fair is focused on the Artists, Artisans and Makers of the city’s diverse communities. these wonderful makers and creators will be lined on 18th Street, between Ashland and Paulina Avenues exhibiting many art styles, cultures, and colorful unique products.

NOW WHAT: Just head over to the market and prepare to discover some amazing artisans!

Bucktown Arts Fest @ Holstein Park, 2200 N Oakley Ave., 11:00AM – 7:00PM, All ages

WHAT: An all-volunteer-run arts festival

SO WHAT: The Bucktown Arts Fest is an incredible opportunity to support some talented local artists. The fest invites over 150 artists every year to participate, giving them the opportunity to share their great art work with the community. In addition to the art there will be plenty of food and drink, two stages of live music, and tons of activities for kids!

NOW WHAT: This fest is free and open to the public. Check out their map and parking details then go and celebrate some wonderful art! All proceeds from the fest go to fund, develop and support arts education programming at Holstein Park and in the Bucktown classrooms.

Lakeview Taco Fest @ Southport between Addison and Roscoe, 11:00am – 10:00pm,

WHAT: All the tacos you could ever want in one place

SO WHAT: The glorious taco will get the spotlight it has long deserved at the Lakeview Taco Fest. Whether you’re looking for a hard or soft shell tortilla filled with meat, chicken, guacamole, fish, mushroom, duck or any of the other imaginative ingredients, this festival is for you. The Southport Corridor, on Southport between Addison and Roscoe, will be host to special beer and taco pairings, crowd-pleasing luchadores, plenty of music, and a chance for visitors to text vote for Chicago’s Best Taco.

NOW WHAT: There is a $10 suggested donation, which benefits the Friends of Lakeview. Check out their website for a full lineup of vendors, music, and entertainers that will be making your weekend better.

Pizza City Fest Chicago @ Plumbers Hall, 1340 W Washington, Noon – 9:00pm

WHAT: A myriad of pizzas for you to try!

SO WHAT: Celebrate tons of pizza styles including Sicilian, Detroit, Deep-Dish, Tavern, and Stuffed at this cheesy festival! Pizza City Chicago will bring 40 pizza makers (curated by Steve Dolinsky, author of “Pizza City USA” and “The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide”) will be on hand making as many pizzas as they can! There will also be plenty of educational seminars on the history and future of pizza, a Collab Lab, and plenty of music to keep the party going!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $95 for adults, $65 for kids 4-10 for this pizza lovers dream! $200 VIP tickets are available!

LatiNxt Music Festival @ Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Saturday 2:00pm-11:30, Sunday 2:00pm-8:00pm

WHAT: The sixth annual celebration of modern Latin music and arts

SO WHAT: This two-day festival will feature a variety of cutting-edge music from the Latin American community, filling Navy Pier with some amazing sounds. Additionally there will be artisan vendors selling their unique wares. The LatiNxt Festival is curated by Future Rootz, a collective of Latinx musicians, artists, taste-makers, and cultural innovators. Acts include Cabeza de Chivo, Asi Asi, Linda Sol, Mula, Combo Chimbita, and more! Check out the full lineup at their website!

NOW WHAT: It’s free!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

ZINEmercado 2023 @ Comfort Station, 2579 N Milwaukee Ave, 11:00am – 6:00pm, all ages

WHAT: ZINES!

SO WHAT: Join Comfort Station in Logan Square for another edition of the annual ZINEmercado. As always this fantastic festival will feature zines created by artists, writers, musicians, and photographers from around the country and even a few from outside the US! Of course there will be music provided by DJs and beat makers throughout the day, so head out and discover some new amazing art.

NOW WHAT: It’s free!

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including Oppenheimer, Perpetrator, Muriel’s Wedding, NOIR CITY: Chicago 2023, midnight screenings of Black Swan and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!