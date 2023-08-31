Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 8/31 and Beyond
Gotta love Chicago weather! One week we’re a hair over 100 and the next we get a day down in the 50s. But that doesn’t stop all the amazing events going on! here is just so much to do this weekend with plenty of outdoor festivals, markets and more! So get ready for a fantastic (and hot) weekend of great events!
Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!
- Support Local Venues
- Kingston Mines is open with some great lineups this weekend
- Fitzgerald’s is also back in full swing
- Evanston Space
- Head over to the Hideout’s regular shop and get yourself some great merch! Their 2020 Holiday Sale page is also still up with links to great local artists!
- Metro shop is full of fantastic concert posters from yesteryear and cool merch
- Lincoln Hall/Schubas always has great items in their shop waiting for you! Plus Schubas/Tied House is open and events are on their way back!
- Same goes for Thalia Hall’s merch store (those holiday socks? *chef’s kiss*)
- Let’s not forget Empty Bottle’s fantastic merch shop! Plus they just added some new stuff designed by some awesome people that is sure to catch your eye! Shows are going on now as well, so head over to their venue site and go to some concerts if you’re comfortable
- Art Galleries and Special Events
- Chicago Gamespace is the perfect spot to check out the hairy present and future of the gaming realm! Currently they are showing LIGHT CYCLES: 40 Years of TRON in Games & Film
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints for you to decorate your space with! Plus you can check out some of their prints from their Vertical Gallery collab, which you can purchase here!! There is also a virtual gallery featuring all the works! You can also see “Saturday Morning Fever” featuring the works of Griffin Goodman through their virtual gallery! And don’t forget to check out the virtual edition of JC Rivera’s new exhibition “Still Undefeated” ! Or the All Decked Out virtual show!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more!
- Rotofugi is the perfect nexus of art and toys! Head over to see what new pieces of art they have in stocks and on display in their gallery space!
- WNDR Museum is an ever-evolving immersive art and technology experience designed to ignite your curiosity! See exhibits like the Light Floor, Try to Get Higher, and the Digital Gallery. Plus Keith Haring!
- Garfield Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely!
- Lincoln Park Conservatory is open! Book a reservation to see all the beautiful gardens safely
- “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” @ Water Tower Place
- “Mold-A-Rama™: Molded for the Future” @ Museum of Science and Industry
- Wicker Park Farmers Market Series
- Mozart Immersive: The Soul of a Genius
- Karen’s Diner – A pop-up dining establishment where you get an extra dose of sass with your order
- Art on the Mart
- NOW – 9/10 Pixar Putt
- NOW – 9/17 Malibu Barbie Cafe
- NOW – 9/30 Back 2 The Video Store: A 90s Speakeasy Bar
- NOW – 10/30 CLUE: A Walking Mystery
THIS WEEKEND ONLY
- 9/1 Jazz in the Court @ Harper Court, Hyde Park
- 9/1-9/3 Nashwood @ Downtwon Highwood
- 9/1-9/4 African Festival of the Arts @ Washington Park
- 9/1-9/4 Jaycees’ Last Fling @ Naperville
- 9/2 Chicago Labor Day Parade & Eddie Fest
- 9/2 – 9/4 Frankfort Fall Fest
- 9/2 – 9/4 Irish Days @ Long Grove
- 9/2 – 9/4 Schaumburg Septemberfest @ Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center Grounds
- 9/3 Bike the Drive
THURSDAY – SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 – SEPTEMBER 2
Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+
WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!
SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!
- August 31 – LHST Comedy Presents: Schubas Open Mic HOSTED BY NAOMI SPUNGEN, ADRIENNE STOUT, AND SUZ BALLOUT @ Schubas
- August 31 – 100% OFF PRESENTS: Marble Teeth + Patrick Jasper + Edie Mckenna @ Schubas
- August 31 – Together Pangea + THICK + Reckling@ Lincoln Hall
- September 1 – Scarlet Demore EP Release Show + Kangaroo Court + Superkick + Bugsy @ Lincoln Hall
- September 1 – Meet Me Upstairs Presents: Chico @ Schubas
- September 1 – Swami Sound + Tee Vera @ Schubas
- September 2 – Violet Crime + Zorila + Grace Coletta @ Schubas
- September 2 – The Ocean Blue The Hang Ups @ Lincoln Hall
NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
SV x Graveface Records: Precocious Neophyte, Basically Nancy, Dreamend @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., 9pm, 21+
WHAT: Celebrate 20 years of Graveface, new releases form their label, and awesome music
SO WHAT: Graveface Records got its start in Chicago before establishing a new home in Savannah, Georgia. But with the opening of Graveface Chicago last year, the label has returned home and is celebrating 20 years of excellent releases with this amazing show featuring Graveface artists. Dreamend, the main musical project of Ryan Graveface himself, will be opening up the night followed by Basically Nancy, whose self-titled album was a highlight of the label’s releases last year. Headlining the night will be Precious Neophyte, the newest member of the Graveface Family, and their gorgeous shoegazey sound.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $13in advance/$15 at the door for this amazing night at Sleeping Village
FRIDAY – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 – 3 (& BEYOND)
North Coast Music Festival 2023 @ SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, Friday & Saturday 2:00pm – Midnight, Sunday 2:00pm – 10:30am
WHAT: A lot of EDM for your Labor Day Weekend
SO WHAT: NCMF has transformed over the years, changing venues and musical styles in the past few years. It has now reached its full-on EDM era with three days of nonstop dance music. Headliners for this year’s festival include Marshmello, Zed’s Dead, and Flume! The rest of the lineup looks great too with a Alesso, Dj Snake, Alison Wonderland, and many more! Check out the full lineup on their website!
NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $270.00 for the 3-day pass and $125 for single day passes with VIP passes still available!
ARC Music Festival @ Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St, 2:00pm – 10:00pm
WHAT: ARC returns to Union Park!
SO WHAT: ARC Music Festival is holding their second edition of their festival in Union Park! The fest has its sights set on connecting the global electronic music scene including modern house music icons, Chicago’s own originators, international techno artists and multi-genre live performances. There are some great sets to catch including Derrick Carter, Eric Prydz presents Holo, Infinity, and many more!
NOW WHAT: Tickets are selling out fast! Sunday tickets start at $149 and VIP is still available for Friday!
Taste of Polonia Festival @ Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence, Friday 5:00pm – 10:30pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:30pm, Monday Noon – 9:30pm, All Ages
WHAT: Don’t know what to do with the kids this Labor Day weekend? Check out the Taste of Polonia for pierogis, kabobs, Polish sausage and potato pancakes.
SO WHAT: Non-stop live music, food and fun for days! It’s a must-do family event with enough scheduling to keep both little kids and adults happy. Cooking classes, carnival rides, craft beer tent and more.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for single day passes, $45 for the weekend pass, and kids 12 and under are Free. Shuttle and parking available. For more info visit Taste of Polonia.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, 10:00pm – 10:10pm
WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long
SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season.
NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 & 3
West Loop Art Fest @ Fulton Market, Washington St starting on the corner of N Halsted St., 10:00am – 7:00pm, all ages
WHAT: A place to shop for some wonderful art
SO WHAT: Take a nice late summer stroll around the West Loop neighborhood as you take in the beautiful art on sale at the West Loop Art Fest. Four blocks of amazing artists will be on hand with their unique and varied works ready to go to their new home!
NOW WHAT: It’s free, just head out and enjoy the wonderful art and purchase some for your place!
Wingout Chicago @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St, Noon – 8:00pm
WHAT: Some delicious wings for your weekend
SO WHAT:WingOut Chicago is an outdoor, chicken wing block party, offering all-you-can-eat wings from the top vendors in the city. Beyond the delicious treats there will be a live music stage, a la carte food items for order, shopping, and cold beverages.
NOW WHAT: General admission is $20 and get you guaranteed entry from 2pm-8pm. VIP Tickets are $89 and include unlimited wing sampling and sponsored drink package and early entry from Noon to 2pm. You can also head out and enjoy the festival setting ala carte !
THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND
Chicago Jazz Festival @ Millennium Park, 201 E Randolph St, 11am-9pm, All Ages
WHAT: A full weekend of free jazz (pun intended)
SO WHAT: The Chicago Jazz Festival is a fantastic Labor Day weekend tradition that celebrates all forms of jazz with free amazing live musical performances. The festival’s mission is to showcase the vast jazz talent of Chicago alongside national and international artists to help further the awareness of this beautiful musical genre. Performers this year include Ron Carter and Foursight, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter, Makaya McCraven, Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars, and many more!.
NOW WHAT: The festival is free to enjoy, just head there early and bask in the sounds of some great musicians. You can check out the full schedule here.
ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages
WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age
SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!
- 8/31John Wick 4 – 8pm
- 9/1 The Notebook – 8pm
- 9/1 Us – 11pm
- 9/2 Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – 8pm
- 9/2 Nightmare on Elm Street -10pm
- 9/3 Super Mario Brothers – 7:30pm
- 9/3 It: Chapter 2 9:30pm
- 9/4 John Wick 4 -7:30pm
- 9/6 Hocus Pocus – 7:30pm
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience
Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including Oppenheimer, Perpetrator, Sorcerer, Fresh Films: A Celebration of 50 Years of Hip Hop, midnight screenings of Josie and the Pussycats & SexWorld and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!
NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!
Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!
- 9/17 Millie Bobby Brown in Conversation
- 9/19 Naomi Klein
- 9/19 Novelist Zadie Smith
- 10/5 Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elle Key
- 10/7 Around the World in 80 Trees with Jonathan Drori
- 10/14 Oliver Jeffers
- 10/14 Bob and Erin Odenkirk in Conversation with Peter Sagal
- 10/19 Rachel Maddow in Conversation with Kathleen Belew
- 10/21 Improving the American Experiment
- 10/21 Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk
- 10/30 Chef Eric Ripert and Christopher Kimball
- 11/1 An Evening with Thurston Moore
- 11/4 Henry Winkler
- 11/5 David Brooks in Conversation with Jonathan Capehart
- 12/5 Montgomery and the Blacknificent 7
NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023
University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages
WHAT:A fantastic folk festival
SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!
NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!