Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 8/31 and Beyond

Gotta love Chicago weather! One week we’re a hair over 100 and the next we get a day down in the 50s. But that doesn’t stop all the amazing events going on! here is just so much to do this weekend with plenty of outdoor festivals, markets and more! So get ready for a fantastic (and hot) weekend of great events!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

THIS WEEKEND ONLY

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 – SEPTEMBER 2

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues!

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

SV x Graveface Records: Precocious Neophyte, Basically Nancy, Dreamend @ Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., 9pm, 21+

WHAT: Celebrate 20 years of Graveface, new releases form their label, and awesome music

SO WHAT: Graveface Records got its start in Chicago before establishing a new home in Savannah, Georgia. But with the opening of Graveface Chicago last year, the label has returned home and is celebrating 20 years of excellent releases with this amazing show featuring Graveface artists. Dreamend, the main musical project of Ryan Graveface himself, will be opening up the night followed by Basically Nancy, whose self-titled album was a highlight of the label’s releases last year. Headlining the night will be Precious Neophyte, the newest member of the Graveface Family, and their gorgeous shoegazey sound.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are only $13in advance/$15 at the door for this amazing night at Sleeping Village

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 – 3 (& BEYOND)

North Coast Music Festival 2023 @ SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, Friday & Saturday 2:00pm – Midnight, Sunday 2:00pm – 10:30am

WHAT: A lot of EDM for your Labor Day Weekend

SO WHAT: NCMF has transformed over the years, changing venues and musical styles in the past few years. It has now reached its full-on EDM era with three days of nonstop dance music. Headliners for this year’s festival include Marshmello, Zed’s Dead, and Flume! The rest of the lineup looks great too with a Alesso, Dj Snake, Alison Wonderland, and many more! Check out the full lineup on their website!

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $270.00 for the 3-day pass and $125 for single day passes with VIP passes still available!

ARC Music Festival @ Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St, 2:00pm – 10:00pm

WHAT: ARC returns to Union Park!

SO WHAT: ARC Music Festival is holding their second edition of their festival in Union Park! The fest has its sights set on connecting the global electronic music scene including modern house music icons, Chicago’s own originators, international techno artists and multi-genre live performances. There are some great sets to catch including Derrick Carter, Eric Prydz presents Holo, Infinity, and many more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are selling out fast! Sunday tickets start at $149 and VIP is still available for Friday!

Taste of Polonia Festival @ Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence, Friday 5:00pm – 10:30pm, Saturday & Sunday Noon – 10:30pm, Monday Noon – 9:30pm, All Ages

WHAT: Don’t know what to do with the kids this Labor Day weekend? Check out the Taste of Polonia for pierogis, kabobs, Polish sausage and potato pancakes.

SO WHAT: Non-stop live music, food and fun for days! It’s a must-do family event with enough scheduling to keep both little kids and adults happy. Cooking classes, carnival rides, craft beer tent and more.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 for single day passes, $45 for the weekend pass, and kids 12 and under are Free. Shuttle and parking available. For more info visit Taste of Polonia.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Summer Fireworks @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, 10:00pm – 10:10pm

WHAT: Enjoy the spectacle of fireworks all summer long

SO WHAT: Take a trip to Navy Pier and check out their dazzling display of fireworks!. Each show features dramatic and popular music soundtracks with some special occasion soundtracks sprinkled throughout the season.

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Just make your way to Navy Pier, find a spot, and enjoy the show !

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 & 3

West Loop Art Fest @ Fulton Market, Washington St starting on the corner of N Halsted St., 10:00am – 7:00pm, all ages

WHAT: A place to shop for some wonderful art

SO WHAT: Take a nice late summer stroll around the West Loop neighborhood as you take in the beautiful art on sale at the West Loop Art Fest. Four blocks of amazing artists will be on hand with their unique and varied works ready to go to their new home!

NOW WHAT: It’s free, just head out and enjoy the wonderful art and purchase some for your place!

Wingout Chicago @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St, Noon – 8:00pm

WHAT: Some delicious wings for your weekend

SO WHAT:WingOut Chicago is an outdoor, chicken wing block party, offering all-you-can-eat wings from the top vendors in the city. Beyond the delicious treats there will be a live music stage, a la carte food items for order, shopping, and cold beverages.

NOW WHAT: General admission is $20 and get you guaranteed entry from 2pm-8pm. VIP Tickets are $89 and include unlimited wing sampling and sponsored drink package and early entry from Noon to 2pm. You can also head out and enjoy the festival setting ala carte !

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

Chicago Jazz Festival @ Millennium Park, 201 E Randolph St, 11am-9pm, All Ages

WHAT: A full weekend of free jazz (pun intended)

SO WHAT: The Chicago Jazz Festival is a fantastic Labor Day weekend tradition that celebrates all forms of jazz with free amazing live musical performances. The festival’s mission is to showcase the vast jazz talent of Chicago alongside national and international artists to help further the awareness of this beautiful musical genre. Performers this year include Ron Carter and Foursight, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter, Makaya McCraven, Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars, and many more!.

NOW WHAT: The festival is free to enjoy, just head there early and bask in the sounds of some great musicians. You can check out the full schedule here.

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Back on the Big Screen and Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is really to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including Oppenheimer, Perpetrator, Sorcerer, Fresh Films: A Celebration of 50 Years of Hip Hop, midnight screenings of Josie and the Pussycats & SexWorld and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies and support them online! They are currently screening films via their The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the upcoming season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!