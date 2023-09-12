Preview: CHIRP Radio’s First Music Film Festival Starts Thursday at the Davis Theater

CHIRP Radio is launching its first film festival this week. But it won’t feature the latest action flick or hot indie rom-coms. As you might expect, CHIRP’s festival will feature films, old and new, for music lovers. The festival, which runs September 14-17, will feature 11 music-related films, from documentaries to concert films to narrative features. Some of the films have Chicago connections. The fest will take place at the historic Davis Theater in Lincoln Square.

The opening night film this Thursday at 7pm is a Chicago premiere, The Elephant 6 Recording Co., a 2022 documentary in which the shambolic, psychedelic Elephant 6 Collective bands are chronicled from their early days in Louisiana to the critical acclaim they received in the ‘90s. The film is directed by Chad Stockfieth.

Closing night on Sunday, September 17, will feature a 2021 documentary: Out of Time: The Material Issue Story. The film, directed by Balin Schneider, explores the Chicago trio Material Issue and its legacy. Screening will be at 7pm. The film will be followed by a tribute concert featuring an array of Chicago bands.

Other films to be screened, with their directors, are:

Moonage Daydream (2022, Brett Morgen)

Repo Man (1984, Alex Cox)

The Blues Brothers (1980, John Landis)

Stony Island (1978, Andrew Davis)

Fanny: The Right to Rock (2021, Bobbie Jo Hart)

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2012, Drew DeNicola, Olivia Mori)

Almost Famous (2000, Cameron Crowe)

Amazing Grace (2019, Alan Elliott, Sidney Pollack)

Wattstax (1973, Mel Stuart). Wattstax is a 50th anniversary screening of the 1972 benefit concert organized by Stax Records.

All films screen at the Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $12-$20 and you can buy them here