Riot Fest 2023 Day One: Sunshine and Sing-Alongs

Riot Fest 2023 kicked off with a day of sunshine and sing-alongs in Douglass Park on Friday. The festival has been delivering nostalgic punk and rock acts since 2005, and Friday’s lineup was no exception with outings from the Foo Fighters, the Breeders, Kim Gordon and Parliament-Funkadelic.

While their apparel was a sea of black, the crowd’s bright spirits mirrored the weather. Festival goers applied sunscreen to the back of strangers’ necks, helped up attendees who tripped in the crowd, and made new friends while watching sets solo. Everyone’s energy was on-point to savor the last splash of Chicago’s summer festival season.

Parliament-Funkadelic

By early afternoon, the Rise Stage was already packed as Parliament-Funkadelic transported Riot Fest to the Mothership. At 82 years old, George Clinton commanded the crowd while wearing a bedazzled red captain’s hat. P-Funk shredded, blew, and shook around the stage in celebration of Clinton’s career. The crowd matched their spirit with big hair, small skirts, and funky vibes, singing along with the closer “Atomic Dog.” “Y’all have been real groovy,” Clinton beamed while waving farewell.

Kim Gordon

Kim Gordon took the stage looking every bit the alt-rock icon that she is in silver shorts and black sunglasses, a t-shirt, and studded booties. The Sonic Youth alum’s set started with the industrial fuzz and poetic simmering of “Sketch Artist.” Gordon stalked the stage, wrapping herself in the mic cord and crouching on the amp, ready to pounce. The tension built until a few songs in, when the band launched into a cathartic explosion.

Quicksand

One of Riot Fest’s fun hallmarks is having artists play a full album from start to finish. On the Roots Stage, NYC post-hardcore quartet Quicksand made 30 years feel like nothing as they played through their 1993 debut Slip. Launching into “Fazer,” every member of the band was having as much fun as the crowd. They flawlessly played in lockstep, offering an equally joyful and powerful set. “If I had known I’d be here all these years later I’d say that’s crazy,” said frontman Walter Schreifels. “I love it.”

The Breeders

The next 30th anniversary album play came by way of the Breeders. In a glow of late afternoon sun, Kim and Kelley Deal led the band through their 1993 alt-rock classic Last Splash. The set included “even the slow songs that are too weird to play live,” according to Kim. After opening with “New Year,” Kim recognized Mexican Independence Day on Saturday by shouting “Viva Mexico.” Kim crouched for the signature mic check and feedback that kicks off the iconic “Cannonball,” and all were blissfully transported to the ‘90s.

Braid

At only 25 years, Braid’s Frame and Canvas was the youngest album play of the day, but the devoted Rebel Stage audience proved that it was equally beloved. The emo quartet incited a circle pit of fans who may not have been born yet when the album debuted in 1998, but screamed every lyric nonetheless. The band matched their energy, with frontman Bob Nanna dropping to the stage floor to deliver part of “Never Will Come For Us” on his back.

Foo Fighters

“Without you I don’t think I’d be doing this,” Dave Grohl thanked the massive crowd assembled for the Foo Fighters’ headlining set on Friday. If you’ve seen the band play Chicago before, you’ve heard him tell the story of seeing his first rock concert, Naked Raygun, at the Cubby Bear at 13 years old. “That shit changed my life forever.”

The story never gets old, and neither does the band’s hit parade, charismatic banter, or torch-bearing rock and roll. From the first riff of “All My Life,” the Foo Fighters captivated the crowd through extended takes on tracks like “The Pretender,” sing-alongs “Times Like These” and “My Hero,” and deeper cuts like “Breakout” and “White Limo.” A camera aimed at drummer Josh Freese’s feet showed his patterned socks pounding away at the kick drum during “Best of You,” while guitarist Chris Shiflett, pianist Rami Jaffee, bassist Nate Mendel, and guitarist Pat Smear all had their moment to shine.

“Auora” was late bandmate Taylor Hawkins’ favorite song, and they promised to play it “every night for the rest of our lives” before asking the crowd to scream for him. Loathe to say goodbye, Grohl departed with one final sing-along during “Everlong.” Here at summer’s end, the crowd wondered if anything could ever be this good again.

All photos by Jessica Mlinaric