Review: Tank and the Bangas Are an Aural Delight with the Chicago Philharmonic

Tank and the Bangas are a genre of music unto themselves, so playing with the venerable Chicago Philharmonic was a further illumination of their poetry and music. The group is led by Tarriona “Tank” Ball with Bangas Joshua Johnson on Drums and Norman Spence on keyboards. The show was originally scheduled for February but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic. So, on September 30, the Auditorium Theatre was filled with a beautiful quilt of people from teens to more seasoned fans (I am not claiming old), who were eager to finally get their buzz from the gorgeous poetry, R&B-infused, hip-hop, and gospel.

The Chicago Philharmonic was led with vigor and swagger by guest conductor Jacomo Bairos. Bairos is a Portuguese-American conductor and the artistic director and conductor for Miami’s Nu Deco Ensemble and a perfect choice for this unique musical combination. Nu Deco Ensemble is known for eclectic programming and genre-bending choices. The opening music by the philharmonic was a smoking version of a Henry Mancini composition. The title was lost to microphone problems, but Bairos compared Tank and the Bangas’ music to Mancini’s wide appeal and artistry.

Jacomo Bairos. Photo by Todd Rosenberg

Bairos introduced Tank and she emerged from the wings, resplendent in a shimmering yellow gown. Ball was flirtatious with the audience showing a bit of leg to roaring applause. Fellow Bangas Johnson and Spence took their places at the top of the stage and they lit into “Boxes and Squares”. Ball has a unique voice that combines animated and high-pitched squeaks with a buttery alto. They paid tribute to their hometown of New Orleans and thanked those who remained and helped after Katrina which Ball referred to as “the storm”. Tank and the Bangas are a huge part of bringing much-deserved attention back to the music and culture of New Orleans. She sings of coffee at Cafe DuMonde, which has to be experienced because like this group, it’s a vibe.

L-R Jacomo Bairos, Norman Spence (Keyboard above), Joshua Johnson (drums), Tarriona “Tank” Ball with the Chicago Philharmonic. Photo by Todd Rosenberg

The music is sexy, confrontational, and affirming of love for Black people and Black women in particular. In “Dope Girl Magic”, she sings and speaks of leveling up. “My door different, my watch different, I walk different, I stunt.” In that song, Tank proclaims her love for Black people as a chant that turns into a whispered prayer. Coachella is put under the magnifying glass with “Fluff” as being more remote and not so genuine and more about fronting in designer fashion and being seen. The spiritual lyrics of “Oak Tree” were sung with an 80s harmony reminiscent of Maze: Featuring Frankie Beverly.

The Philharmonic dazzled in accompaniment to Tank and the Bangas. This was a melding of artistry and everyone’s chops were tight. I fell right in with the audience, enthralled by the music and the performances. Tank and the Bangas won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2020 and again for Best Progressive R&B Album, Red Balloon. Ball expressed her love for Chicago and asked if the audience would come to see them when they came back. The standing ovations confirmed an enthusiastic yes. Keep an eye out for when Tank and the Bangas return to Chicago. Check out their music and hear for yourself. You will want to be there.

