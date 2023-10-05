Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/5 and Beyond

It’s officially spooky season and all the fun fall and Halloween events are in full force! So whether you’re looking for some scary movies, great music, or want to get some shopping in, there is something for you this weekend!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

ART GALLERIES & SPECIAL EVENTS

THIS WEEKEND ONLY

THURSDAY & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 & 7 (and Beyond)

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the current season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 – OCTOBER 8 (& BEYOND)

Lincoln Park Wine Fest @ Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave., Friday 5pm -10pm, Saturday 11:00am – 10:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A little bit of wine for your October fun

SO WHAT: Back for another great year, the Lincoln Park Wine Fest is turning Jonquil Park into a wine lovers dream come true. Taste some amazing varietals and learn from the expertise of brand ambassadors and sommeliers.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are selling out quick so head over to their event page and get you weekend set up now! Proceeds benefit the Wrightwood Neighbors Conversation Program including care of Jonquil Park.

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Thee Best Western @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Noon – 8:00pm, All ages

WHAT: A full day of fun times at the ol’ Empty Bottle!

SO WHAT: Keep the outdoor parties of summertime going well into fall with Empty Bottle’s Thee Best Western block party! You’ll get to shop some amazing vendors, enjoy some tasty treats and brews from great local spots, and jam out to DJ set from Musique Nonstop, Bumbac Joe, Hanna Hazard, and DJ Slinkie!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! So make your way to the Empty Bottle and have a swell time, pardner!

Chicago Beer Festival @ The Field Museum, 1400 S Lake Shore Dr, 7:00pm – 11:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Wonderful beer and fantastic exhibits in one trip!

SO WHAT: Spend your evening trying out some excellent brews from over 65 breweries at the Field Museum. In addition to all the unique beers, a select number of the museum’s exhibits will be open to attendees!

NOW WHAT: The $50 general admission ticket gets you three hours at the event (8:00pm – 11:00pm), while $65 gets you early entry (7:00pm)! Tickets come with 40 taster vouchers. Tickets will not be sold at the door, so get them in advance here!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7 & 8

BOO! at the Zoo @ Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W 31st St, 10:00am – 6:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Add a little Halloween fun to your Zoo Trip!

SO WHAT: Brookfield Zoo turns into a Halloween wonderland during the spooky season with tons of photo ops, a corn maze, a Creepy Carousel, Virtual reality 4D theater show Jinxed, a Magician, Pumpkin feedings for the animals, fun zoo chats and so much more! Head over to their event page for all the ghoulish details!

NOW WHAT: Entry to the Zoo is $29.95 for adults, $$24.95 for seniors, $20.95 for children 3-11, and children 2 and under are free!

Oktoberfestiversary @ Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery,1800 W Belle Plaine Ave, Saturday 11:00am -9:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 8:00pm

WHAT: Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery‘s annual fall street fest!

SO WHAT: Join the two amazing breweries as they celebrate Ravenswood Corridor, Indigenous Peoples’ Weekend, and all things Oktoberfest! Oktoberfestiversary will have plenty of amazing food trucks, live music, fun activities for the kids, and special tappings of brews from both breweries.

NOW WHAT: There is a $5 suggested donation will benefit The Friendship Center, a local food pantry that’s been providing groceries and more for the Northside neighbors facing hunger for more than 50 years.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Indigenous People’s Day Chicago Arts & Music Festival @ Chop Shop, 2033 W North Ave., 5:30pm-10pm

WHAT: The fifth outing of this festival honoring and amplifying the voices and contributions of Indigenous peoples

SO WHAT: Chop Shop will host two days of amazing Indigenous music from Canada, the US, and Latin America! Night one will feature the sounds of Keith Secola, Raye Zaragoza, Earth Surface People, and Trio Hermanos Bautista! Night two will highlight Digging Roots, Novalima, OPLIAM , One Way Sky, and Hobawea Nahish! You can check out one of the previous concerts here!

NOW WHAT: The show is free, but you’ll need to RSVP for each night to get in!

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

Reeling, The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival @ Music Box Theatre (opening night only) – 3733 N Southport Ave; Chicago Filmmakers – 1326 W Hollywood Ave; & Landmark Theater — 2828 N Clark St, various times

WHAT: This LGBTQ+-focused festival returns in both in-person theater screening and online!

SO WHAT: Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival is the second longest-running film festival of its kind, showcasing the best LGBTQ+ films and videos each year. The festival always delivers a great range of films from award-winning international feature films to social documentaries to experimental shorts. Since things are a little better now, there will be both in person screenings and events in addition to the streaming options from the last couple of years. Head over to their website for more info!

NOW WHAT: See info on all the ticket options and passes here. Individual tickets for the Landmark Theater and Chicago Filmmakers screenings are $12 and a Full In Person pass is $130! Tickets for the Opening Night at Music Box Theatre are $15 for the film, $40 for the film and pre-party. Single film streaming tickets are $10 and an all-access streaming pass is $100. Virtual film screenings premiere September 29 through 10/8.

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Movies on the Big Screen and Home @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is ready to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including Stop Making Sense, My Sailor, My Love, Winter Kills, Flora and Son, The Cramps and the Mutants: The Napa State Tapes, Bride of Music Box of Horrors, Nobody’s Perfect: Billy Wilder Matinees Part 2, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies online! The theater’s sister company, Music Box Films, offers a wide range of films available to stream any time via The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!