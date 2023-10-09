Review: Milwaukee Rep’s Parental Advisory Moves at a Breakbeat Pace

In honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, Milwaukee Repertory Theater is staging Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play. The Rep’s intimate Stiemke Studio stage has been turned into a recording studio for the show, with theater patrons representing a sort-of concert audience. In the 75-minute show, an older emcee (who now has three kids to raise) reminisces about his own upbringing and the “consciousness raising” that led him to pursue this career path. The emcee (Amir Abdullah) and his friend and co-creator, Timeless (Marvin Quijada) talk endlessly about an album they wrote but have not yet released.

Playwright Idris Goodwin deserves credit for walking a fine line while relating his characters’ stories. Although the emcee/rapper announces that “we are here for all carbon-based life forms,” that’s a tricky act to deliver onstage. Honoring the origins of rap music is not going to sit well with an audience of elderly white folks, which is what opening night mostly consisted of.

Goodwin tiptoes around his subject, careful to use the “n word” only once in the play, and purposely fails to elaborate on the full title of the rap group, NWA. During the rap sequences, the emcee/rapper encourages the audience to “let these beats into your soul.” There are also a number of call-and-response sequences meant to “stir up” the audience. If the actors are inwardly disappointed with the audience’s lackluster reaction, they don’t let it show.

Director Kyle Haden keeps things moving at a nice pace. The rap lyrics are actually understandable. Audiences may have an easier time grasping these lyrics than while watching a live performance of the musical Hamilton.

As Timeless, actor Marvin Quijada keeps the beat going in Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play at Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Photo by Michael Brosilow.

However, audiences who are unfamiliar with the “parental advisory” stickers once slapped on rap albums aren’t going to appreciate much from this show. (One can hardly argue that the rap refrain, “kill the police” isn’t meant for young ears—or any ears.) Expect a lot of discussion around the Wu-Tang Clan. Older white audiences may recognize references to Motley Crue, Black Sabbath and other metal bands, as well as Prince and Sheena Easton.

The playwright also tosses in references to Ken Burns, PETA and Br’er Rabbit, also meant for older Rep subscribers. However, just as it says in the ad jingle, “this isn’t your grandfather’s Buick,” Parental Advisory needs to attract a younger crowd to be fully appreciated. The two actors do a magnificent job here, and they deserve to be seen (and heard) by an audience that relates to them.

Parental Advisory: a breakbeat play continues through October 29 in the Stiemke Studio at Milwaukee Repertory Theater. For tickets, click on MilwaukeeRep.com, call 414-224-9490, or visit the box office at 108 E. Wells St.

Editor’s Note: This review appeared briefly on the website of Milwaukee’s Shepherd Express, the city’s alternative newspaper. However, due to pressure from Milwaukee Repertory Theater, the newspaper quickly removed the review. The Rep’s administrators expressed their unhappiness that the review was written by an old white female critic, instead of a young Black critic. (Please note that Milwaukee does not have any Black theater critics.)

