Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/12 and Beyond

The Fall and Halloween themed events are ramping up this weekend with tons of unique experiences happening all over town! Movies, theater, markets, music, so music is happening this weekend, so don’t let it pass you by!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

ART GALLERIES & SPECIAL EVENTS

THIS WEEKEND ONLY

FRIDAY – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13 & OCTOBER 14 (& BEYOND)

Garden of Decay @ Navy Pier,600 E. Grand Avenue, 6pm-7pm (All Ages), 6pm-Midnight (18+)

WHAT: Brand new immersive theater experience at Navy Pier for Halloween!

SO WHAT: Explore a once-famed genetic plant lab with a haunting twist at Garden of Decay at Navy Pier! The adventure will tell the tale of “a grieving botanist’s desperate quest for resurrection” through amazing art installation guided by audio narration! There will also be a Garden of reCreation with interactive art, themed vendors, botanical cocktails, and late-night entertainment.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $49.34 for this great new Halloween experience!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 – OCTOBER 15 (& BEYOND)

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 (and Beyond)

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the current season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14 & 15

Chicago Vintage Festival @ 18th and Blue Island, Noon – 7:00pm

WHAT: A wonderful market for all!

SO WHAT: Head over to Chicago Vintage Festival and discover the wares of over 100 vendors sharing vintage finds and handmade items! Plus you can enjoy some delicious food and drinks from a couple of food trucks on hand. There will also be plenty of music and a gamers lounge!

NOW WHAT: It’s free!

Open House Chicago @ Various locations, Various times, all ages

WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful buildings Chicago has to offer.

SO WHAT: The Chicago Architecture Foundation will be opening doors to the city’s most interesting places, with more than 170 sites in 20+ neighborhoods offering a chance to experience behind-the-scenes access. You’ll be able to explore the culture and diversity of our amazing city through its impressive architecture. All the tours are free ( unless otherwise noted) and are first-come, first-served. Visit the Open House Chicago website for a full list of locations.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and plan these 48 hours accordingly.

BOO! at the Zoo @ Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W 31st St, 10:00am – 6:00pm, All ages

WHAT: Add a little Halloween fun to your Zoo Trip!

SO WHAT: Brookfield Zoo turns into a Halloween wonderland during the spooky season with tons of photo ops, a corn maze, a Creepy Carousel, Virtual reality 4D theater show Jinxed, a Magician, Pumpkin feedings for the animals, fun zoo chats and so much more! Head over to their event page for all the ghoulish details!

NOW WHAT: Entry to the Zoo is $29.95 for adults, $$24.95 for seniors, $20.95 for children 3-11, and children 2 and under are free!

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

Chicago Pizza Summit @The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club,1750 N Milwaukee Ave, 11am to 2pm & 3pm to 6pm, 21+

WHAT: Chicago Pizza Summit is back for for their first gathering since 2019!

SO WHAT: Chicago’s favorite pizza institutions and cooks from around the city will gather to present their take on this beloved Windy City classic. Many participants will serve up their cheesy creations by the slice while others will present their unique twist and showcase different types of pizza-inspired cuisine! The summit will feature two different sessions (11am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm) and will feature “a surprise keynote speaker, the ultimate pizza photo booth experience, a Pizza Tattoo Parlor, a Pizza Themed Best Dressed contest, tunes by top Chicago DJs, a Chicago pizza pop-up art showcase, and select proceeds from the event benefiting the local non-profit Doughnate Pizza”.

NOW WHAT: Each ticket is $65 + applicable fees and includes all-you-can-eat pizza, three drink tickets and a limited edition pizza plate.

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

The 59th Chicago International Film Festival @ Various Theaters & Streaming straight to you home, various times

WHAT: An annual film tradition is back in theaters, but it keeps a lot of the last few year’s virtual screenings intact!

SO WHAT: The 59th Chicago International Film Festival is back and ready to deliver quality film-making to Chicago! You’ll get the chance to enjoy a stunning collection of feature-length films, shorts, and in person celebrations over twelve days right here in Chicago! Check out our preview of the festival here!

NOW WHAT: You can check out their website for more details on this fantastic festival! You can also see their full schedule in their festival guide!

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

Movies on the Big Screen and Home @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is ready to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including Stop Making Sense, Joan Baez I Am a Noise, The Road Dance, Eric LaRue, Srigala, Summer Stock, Bride of Music Box of Horrors, Nobody’s Perfect: Billy Wilder Matinees Part 2, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies online! The theater’s sister company, Music Box Films, offers a wide range of films available to stream any time via The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT:A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for a great watch!