Review: The Chicago Philharmonic Blends Classical Overtures with Exquisite Arias from Met Star Ryan Speedo Green

October is Chicago Artist Month, and our city is so fortunate to have what I call treasures with our arts institutions. One of our finest treasures is the Chicago Philharmonic, which grew from the Lyric Opera musicians. They were looking to expand playing music with new composers and, in some cases, redefining the classical genre. On Saturday, October 14, 2023, the Philharmonic opened its 34th Annual Symphonic Series. It was an evening of masterful playing from the orchestra and thrilling interpretations of aria masterpieces from baritone bass Ryan Speedo Green.

Green had his first starring role in Terrance Blanchard’s Champion at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Champion was the second Blanchard opera in which Green played a central character. He also sang the role of Charles in Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Met. Green possesses a velvety bass-baritone voice that is beautifully defined and easily climbs beyond the baritone range with dulcet tenor notes. Green brought a deeply haunted quality to “A Boy of Peculiar Grace” and “What Makes a Man a Man” from both operas by Blanchard. This was so much more than a concert recital. Green immersed himself in each of the six arias with dramatic brio that etched the character’s conflict in the respective operas.

Ryan Speedo Green. Photo by Ann Ryan.

Puccini’s “Vecchia Zimarra Senti” from La Boheme was sung with Green as Marcello, who is willing to freeze to get what he could to soothe a dying Mimi. Green has an expressive face and flashing eyes that can turn from anguish to anger as the intrigue set upon his Banquo in “Studia Il Passo, O Mio Figlio” from Verdi’s Macbeth. He is a mesmerizing singer who is the center of audience focus for both his voice and dramatic interpretation. I just saw The Flying Dutchman at the Lyric Opera which was excellent in every way, but I would love to see it with Green in the role of the Dutchman. The orchestra led into “Wie oft in Meeres tiefsten Schlund” with Wagner’s Rienzi: Overrture. Green took on the visage of the Dutchman once again doomed to sail the ghost ship for seven years. It was perfection.

Speaking of perfection, it is always so cool to hear the Philharmonic led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck. His conducting style is more understated but masterful and precise. Also, he is a wonderful educator, telling the audience about the history of the pieces being played. I did not know that Rienzi was considered Wagner’s first successful opera and that it was followed by another success with The Flying Dutchman. Speck’s introduction of Zoltán Kodály’s “Dances of Galánta” spoke of the composer’s expertise as an ethnomusicologist from Budapest, Hungary. “Dances of Galánta” had its origins in the Roma tradition of music. The introduction by Maestro Speck made it very visual for me and my kid mind saw Maria Ouspenskaya coming out of the woods with her incantation as the moon rose.

Speaking of my kid mind, I loved “La Scala di Seta Overture” by Gioachino Rossini. It was said that American children in particular first hear classical music on Saturday Morning Cartoons. I can hear that in the overture but more familiarly with music from The Barber of Seville from which Green sang “La Calunnia“. Speck explained that “La Scala di Seta Overture” started out pianissimo and then swelled to a fortissimo. Green’s interpretation of Don Basilio’s machinations was funny as it was great singing.

It was a great evening of music from the Chicago Philharmonic and a thrill to see a rising star in the opera world. Green has already won two Grammys and will be in even more central roles in upcoming seasons at the Met. Chicago Philharmonic Presents Aria Masterpieces with Ryan Speedo Green was Saturday, October 14, at 7:30 pm at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance. 205 E. Randolph next to Millennium Park.