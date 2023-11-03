Preview: 29th Black Harvest Film Festival at Gene Siskel Film Center

Everyone loves a good story. From streaming platforms to short form content on social media, we spend countless hours in search of a good story to fill our heads. That’s where the 29th Black Harvest Film Festival comes into play. From Friday, November 3 to Thursday, November 16th, the festival at downtown’s Gene Siskel Film Center brings a collection of stories that focuses on the Black, African American, and African Diaspora experience. That’s nearly two weeks of film screenings to choose from. This year the festival’s theme is “Revolutionary Visions,” which dives into the history, politics, and art of the “revolutionary struggle across the diaspora.”

So, where to start?

Opening night kicks off with a selection of short films, which include For the Crib, which looks into the South Shore Drill Team during the 2021 Bud Billiken Parade; Gaps, a story that focuses on a tween struggling with the idea of perfection; and Six Winters Gone Still, a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Richard II.

The Black Harvest Film Festival is curated by Jada-Amina and Nick Leffel. Since 1994, the festival has captured the minds of hundreds of filmgoers of different backgrounds. I had the pleasure of gaining early access to see Burnt Milk, Tik Tok Challenge and A Mind of Its Own. Each short film has a unique story to tell. While Tik Tok Challenge brought a smile to my face, Burnt Milk is somber and reminds me of my own cultural heritage. Fans of Jordan Peele and The Other Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris will enjoy A Mind of Its Own.

You can also go behind the scenes and meet select filmmakers in the Experiments In Black Experience program (Nov. 4 & 15), From The Block – Surreal program (Nov. 4 & 11), Branches & Roots program (Nov. 4, 12 & 14), and more. Other nights include Q&As with directors and pre and post-screening receptions.

Closing night features Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, a film that centers on the relationship between entrepreneur and filmmaker Tyler Perry and his mother. Directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz are scheduled to attend. The night, and festival, wraps up with a closing reception.

Tickets are available online or in person at the Gene Siskel Film Center box office at 164 N State Street. Purchase festival passes or individual tickets at the member, student, or general price. Take a look at the full schedule online here.