Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 11/16 and Beyond

The clocks got set back last weekend and the brighter mornings are certainly a positive! While most of the outdoor events have closed down, there is still plenty of indoor goodness waiting for you around every corner of Chicago and beyond! So layer up and head out and find something fun to do this weekend.

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

ART GALLERIES & SPECIAL EVENTS

SPECIAL WINTER EVENTS

THIS WEEKEND ONLY

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Be on the lookout for updates to the current season as their website is constantly updated with new talks. Here is a taste of what’s coming up!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Young Circus Company & Acrobatic Trio’s Work-In-Progress Show @ Aloft Circus Arts, 3324 W Wrightwood Avenue, 8pm-9pm, all ages

WHAT: Acrobatic maneuvers and contemporary circus concepts on display for all!

SO WHAT: Think It Could Work is a new show brought to you by the brains and hearts of Sierra Rhoades Nicholls (she/her) , Liam Bradley (they/them), and Kevin Flanagan (he/him). The trio has created a show full of bold experimentation, wild imagination, and heartfelt circus.

NOW WHAT: Tickets start at $5 and go up to $50 to show your support for these amazing artists!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17 & 18 (& BEYOND)

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop-up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 – 19 (& BEYOND)

ZooLights @ Lincoln Park Zoo, pedestrian entrance at Stockton Drive and Webster Street, 4:30pm – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: One of the largest displays of the season’s lights!

SO WHAT: ZooLights, Presented By ComEd and Invesco QQQ, at Lincoln Park Zoo makes the most wonderful time of year even better with the most wonderful lighting event. The one-of-a-kind experience offers fun family-oriented holiday celebrations that feature beautiful displays and incredible seasonal activities all under the glow of millions of lights! Check out their event page for a full rundown of all the fun that is waiting for you at the annual ZooLights event!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free on Mondays, $7 on most other weeknights and Sundays, and Fridays and Saturdays are $10! Tickets for the Winter Experiences are additional.

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Andersonville Viking Pub Crawl @ Meeting House Tavern, 5025 N Clark & Various Locations, 2:00pm – 6:00pm, 21+

WHAT: A little trip around the bars in Andersonville!

SO WHAT: The Andersonville Viking Pub Crawl returns with tons of stops and a whole lot of fun! Groups are encouraged, so invite your friends and dress up – there will be a costume contest for best group and best individual Viking costume!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $35 and include an appetizer at check-in at Meeting House Tavern, free donut from Downstate Donuts, and a 13oz. commemorative glass. Bring cash for drinks as some venues do not take credit cards.

Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival @ Magnificent Mile, 401 North Michigan Avenue, 11:00am -7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A grand display of holiday cheer!

SO WHAT: This wonderful Lights Festival starts early in the day with a festive thoroughfare of booths and family activities, including photos with Santa Claus! Then at 5:30pm the tree lighting parade commences with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in attendance along with a parade featuring over an hour of fabulous floats, giant helium balloons, exciting marching bands, celebrities, musical performances, Santa Claus, fireworks and more!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! If you’re not feeling up to being there in person, ABC will be broadcasting the event throughout the holiday season!

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18 & 19

Randolph Street Holiday Market @ Plumbers Hall, 1341 W Randolph St, 10:00am – 5:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Randolph Street Market Chicago returns for the holidays

SO WHAT: Celebrate the holiday edition of this fun market where you can experience over 125 vendors with a wide variety of items perfect for your gift giving needs! There will also be a market bar for a Bloody Mary, beer, wine or champagne and local eateries while browsing vendors on three floors!

NOW WHAT: Tickets for the market are $10 for general admission, kids 12 and under! There are also plenty of great packages available for groups !

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

Christkindlmarket @ Daley Plaza (50 W Washington St) & Gallagher Way (3635 N Clark St) & RiverEdge Park (360 N. Broadway, Aurora), Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: The Chicago Christmas time tradition is back in person!

SO WHAT: After going digital last year, Christkindlmarket is back with all the familiar foods, music, and ornaments you expect! Head over to their website for info on special events, hours, and more!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! But if you want to skip the lines and take home one of those Souvenir Mugs you can buy an advance fast pass for $25

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

Movies on the Big Screen and Home @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is ready to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Room with Director Tommy Wiseau in person for a preshow Q&A, Big Shark with Tommy Wiseau (again!) and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies online! The theater’s sister company, Music Box Films, offers a wide range of films available to stream any time via The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT: A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down watch this fun piece!