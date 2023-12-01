The Final Bandcamp Friday of 2023

It’s the first Friday in December so that means it’s Bandcamp Friday!

Things have certainly changed since Bandcamp first announced their initiative to help bands affected by the pandemic shutting down touring by waiving fees and letting more money flow to the artists. The company went from being it’s own entity to being acquired by Epic Games. During that time things felt uncertain but things kept going along seemingly swimmingly. The Bandcamp employees decided to unionize and for while it felt like any changes being made were for the better.

However in the past few months things have gone awry. The majority of the editorial staff (and many more across the entire company) were let go and Bandcamp found itself under new ownership again; this time sold to Songtradr. The Epic Games acquisition brought uncertainty, the Songtradr ownership feels ever more obscure. Their decision not to acknowledge the Bandcamp Union and their virtual lack of support of this final Bandcamp Friday is fairly telling. The company markets itself as a music licensing and sonic branding company, which is important to making money as an artist, but has the air of only caring about music as a sterile product to be repackaged and sold.

While this initiative is fantastic, this is the final announced Bandcamp Friday. So remember to support your favorite bands by going to shows or purchasing from bands directly. While the future is as hazy and scary as ever for Bandcamp, they have been a good platform as at one point an average of 83% of your money reaches the artist/label (after payment processor fees).

Bandcamp Friday will be happening today December 1 until midnight PDT. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

Noname – Photo by Andrew Lagunas

We also recommend you check out some of the great compilations!

Now let’s get to the bands!

Brenda’s Friend. Photo by Andrew Lagunas.

Circuit des Yeux. Photo by Julian Ramirez.

Divino Niño. Photo by Andrew Lagunas.

Fauvely. Photo by Julian Ramirez.

Free Range. Photo by Julian Ramirez.

Horsegirl. Photo by Kate Scott.

KAINA. Photo by Andrew Lagunas.

Miranda Winter. Photo by Julian Ramirez.

Nora O’Connor. Photo by Julian Ramirez.

Replicant. Photo by Julian Ramirez.

Macie Stewart. Photo By Julian Ramirez.

Tasha. Photo by Julian Ramirez.

V.V. Lightbody. Photo by Julian Ramirez.

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.