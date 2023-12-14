Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 12/14 and Beyond

We’re half way through December and the holiday atmosphere is in full force yet again! Tons of fun things are going on like concerts, movies, plays, markets, and so much more! Don’t let the chilly temps scare you away, go out and enjoy the winter festivities!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

ART GALLERIES & SPECIAL EVENTS

SPECIAL WINTER EVENTS

STARTING THIS WEEKEND

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along @ Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., 6:00pm – 7:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Sing out and celebrate Chicago’s diverse holiday traditions

SO WHAT: The new Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along series near Cloud Gate (previously “Caroling at Cloud Gate”) will invite Chicagoans and visitors to come together and sing their hearts out. This series has been reimagined to be more inclusive of Chicago’s many faith backgrounds, cultures and holiday music traditions. Each night will feature a different theme and musical group. Tonight will feature League of Chicago Theatres

NOW WHAT: It’s free! Head over to their website for more info!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15 & 16

ChiTown Movies @ Pilsen Neighborhood, 2343 S. Throop St, Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: An old school experience for the modern age

SO WHAT: Take a trip back in time and head out to a drive-in movie with ChiTown Movies. Ever since the pandemic started and shut down traditional movie screening, a few pop-up drive-ins have arrived and ChiTown Movies has persevered, offering up modern movies in this retro setting. Check out their lineup below for showings this weekend and in the future!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $33 per car for these movies, so bring the family for a safe movie watching experience

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15-17 (& BEYOND)

A Latin American Christmas @ St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (939 Hinman Ave in Evanston, 6:30pm), Mother of the Americas Catholic Church (2226 S Whipple St, 1pm), St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church ( 4220 North Sheridan Rd., 3pm),

WHAT: A great opportunity to hear some traditional Latin American Christmas tunes!

SO WHAT: A Mexican Christmas, the annual festive Christmas program expands its reach to more of Latin America with the sacred and secular music of Mexico to Peru, Spain, Guatemala, and indigenous cultures. The program will feature traditional percussion and plucked instruments from the Iberian Peninsula and the New World, as well as a consort of wind instrumentalists and a vocal ensemble. Check out their website for more details and ticket links are below!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $25 for this wonderful concert series!

Holiday Magic @ Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St (1st Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield, 3:00pm – 9:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: Add some holiday cheer to your zoo visit!

SO WHAT: Celebrate the holiday season as over two million lights wrap around Brookfield Zoo! Holiday Magic lets attendees explore the zoo as the synchronized lights dance to the music. You’ll have fun discovering all the enormous illuminated animal structures, taking a trip to the skating rink, riding on the Carousel, taking some special holiday photos, and so much more!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $29.95 for adults 12- 64, $20.95 for children ages 3 – 11, $24.95 for Seniors. Parking is $15.18

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person! With plenty of COVID precautions in place, you’ll be able to enjoy the funny, disgusting, profound, terrifying, irreverent, and downright entertaining show with friends!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $15! Head over to their website to see all they have planned now that in-person audiences are a thing again! If you’re still a little anxious about going out, The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY & SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16 & 17

Renegade Craft Fair @ Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N Morgan, 11:00am – 5:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: A craft fair focused on independent makers.

SO WHAT: There will be 170+ independent crafters and makers at this Renegade Craft Fair celebrating DIY spirit for two amazing days. Avoid the chilly weather with a warm weekend full of great creative goods and handmade gifts and much more for this last stop of the gift-giving season. Check out all the events going on at their event page!

NOW WHAT: The event is free and open to the public.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

Hyde Park Handmade @ The Promontory, 1539 E 53rd St, 11am-3pm

WHAT: The last market of the 2023 season!

SO WHAT: This monthly free-to-attend, family-friendly market at he beautiful Promontory is a unique shopping experience with a great roster of returning and new vendors, a cocktail bar, lounge areas, workshops, and DJ Sean Alvarez providing the tunes throughout!

WHAT: It’s free! Head over to the Promontory and pick up some holiday gifts!

Mariachi Herencia de México – A Very Merry Christmas Tour @ Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St , Sunday 7:00pm (Thalia Hall)

WHAT: Add some mariachi flavor to your Christmas tunes

SO WHAT: Mariachi Herencia de Mexico, the Latin Grammy winning group, will be making their way to Chicago for two weekends of wonderful music. The group will be splitting their time between Old Town School of Folk Music next weekend and Thalia Hall this Sunday! Mariachi Herencia de Mexico will be performing both Mexican and American holiday favorites that will surely fill your night with holiday cheer (and perhaps a grito or two).

NOW WHAT: Tickets are available now for all nights but are going fast! You can find this weekend’s Thalia Hall tickets here and next weekend’s Old Town School of Folk tickets here

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

Light Up the Lake @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand, Various times, All ages

WHAT: Winter festivities without all the cold!

SO WHAT: Navy Pier will be putting on Chicagoland’s biggest indoor, temperature-controlled winter celebration! Light Up the Lake will feature a light garden, featuring large-scale light-sculpture displays; an Alpine ice rink, kiddie train rides, gift market—and, of course, a chance to visit with SANTA!

NOW WHAT: It’s free but there are ticketed activities ranging from $5 to $20.

Winterland @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St, various times, All Ages

WHAT: Some more winter festivities

SO WHAT: Enjoy the return of Gallagher Way’s Winterland with the fun expanding into Wrigley Field itself!! Enjoy fun rides (Wintertube, Infield Express, Hot Cocoa Cups, and Winter Whirl), games (Chimney Toss, Tree Topper, and Snow Pitch), and of course the usual ice skating, ice bumper cars, and the Christkindlmarket will be on hand!

NOW WHAT: Entry to the Wrigley Field portion starts at $5 and attraction tickets are $4 (10 for $36 & 20 for $69)! Ice Skating + Skate Rental is 5 attraction tickets or $20, rink access only is 3 tickets or $12.

ZooLights @ Lincoln Park Zoo, pedestrian entrance at Stockton Drive and Webster Street, 4:30pm – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: One of the largest displays of the season’s lights!

SO WHAT: ZooLights, presented By ComEd and Invesco QQQ, at Lincoln Park Zoo makes the most wonderful time of year even better with the most wonderful lighting event. The one-of-a-kind experience offers fun family-oriented holiday celebrations that feature beautiful displays and incredible seasonal activities all under the glow of millions of lights! Check out their event page for a full rundown of all the fun that is waiting for you at the annual ZooLights event!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free on Mondays, $7 on most other weeknights and Sundays, and Fridays and Saturdays are $10! Tickets for the Winter Experiences are additional.

Christkindlmarket @ Daley Plaza (50 W Washington St) & Gallagher Way (3635 N Clark St) & RiverEdge Park (360 N. Broadway, Aurora), Various Times, All Ages

WHAT: The Chicago Christmas time tradition is back in person!

SO WHAT: After going digital last year, Christkindlmarket is back with all the familiar foods, music, and ornaments you expect! Head over to their website for info on special events, hours, and more!

NOW WHAT: It’s free! But if you want to skip the lines and take home one of those Souvenir Mugs you can buy an advance fast pass for $25

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

Movies on the Big Screen and Home @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is ready to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including Fallen Leaves,The Unknown Country, The 40th Annual Music Box Christmas Sing-A-Long & Double Feature, and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies online! The theater’s sister company, Music Box Films, offers a wide range of films available to stream any time via The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their year may be over, but certainly be on the lookout for updates for next year’s season as their website is constantly updated with new talks.

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT: A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down watch this fun piece!