Your Chicago Curated First Weekend of 2024 and Beyond

It’s a brand new year! Of course we’ll be accidentally writing 2023 for the next few day/weeks, but that doesn’t mean that 2024 isn’t here and ready to delight with fantastic events. So grab your mask (since COVID numbers are unfortunately rising) and discover something fun to do this weekend!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JANUARY 4-7 (& BEYOND)

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $20! The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

Bowie Ball @ Metro, 3730 N Clark St, 9pm, 21+

WHAT: Celebrate Bowie’s 77th Birthday with this fantstic party

SO WHAT: Bowie Ball is a glam and drag dance party founded in Chicago by DJ Heaven Malone celebrating the life and music of David Bowie. Join Dj Heaven Malone and Mistress of Ceremonies Lucy Stoole in your best glammed-out costumes and enjoy drag performances from Dahlia Fatale, Nico, and Sally Marvel!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 in advance for this Bowie-themed night on the town!

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

Wicker Park Winter Market Series @ The Robey, 2018 W North Ave, 9am-2pm

WHAT: An indoor farmers market for the colder months

SO WHAT: Get some fresh produce action during the wonderful winter edition of the Wicker Park market inside The Robey! Wicker Park Farmers Market’s mission “is to provide a space for regional food producers to sell to and interact with customers, for our residents and neighbors to access healthful foods and local goods, and to foster a sense of place and community in the Wicker Park/Bucktown neighborhood.” You can check out their lineup of vendors over at their website!

NOW WHAT: Just bring your tote and get ready to grab some amazing food from local vendors!

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

Light Up the Lake @ Navy Pier, 600 E Grand, Various times, All ages

WHAT: Winter festivities without all the cold!

SO WHAT: Navy Pier will be putting on Chicagoland’s biggest indoor, temperature-controlled winter celebration! Light Up the Lake will feature a light garden, featuring large-scale light-sculpture displays; an Alpine ice rink, kiddie train rides, gift market—and, of course, a chance to visit with SANTA!

NOW WHAT: It’s free but there are ticketed activities ranging from $5 to $20.

Winterland @ Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St, various times, All Ages

WHAT: Some more winter festivities

SO WHAT: Enjoy the return of Gallagher Way’s Winterland with the fun expanding into Wrigley Field itself!! Enjoy fun rides (Wintertube, Infield Express, Hot Cocoa Cups, and Winter Whirl), games (Chimney Toss, Tree Topper, and Snow Pitch), and of course the usual ice skating, ice bumper cars, and the Christkindlmarket will be on hand!

NOW WHAT: Entry to the Wrigley Field portion starts at $5 and attraction tickets are $4 (10 for $36 & 20 for $69)! Ice Skating + Skate Rental is 5 attraction tickets or $20, rink access only is 3 tickets or $12.

ZooLights @ Lincoln Park Zoo, pedestrian entrance at Stockton Drive and Webster Street, 4:30pm – 10:00pm, All Ages

WHAT: One of the largest displays of the season’s lights!

SO WHAT: ZooLights, presented By ComEd and Invesco QQQ, at Lincoln Park Zoo makes the most wonderful time of year even better with the most wonderful lighting event. The one-of-a-kind experience offers fun family-oriented holiday celebrations that feature beautiful displays and incredible seasonal activities all under the glow of millions of lights! Check out their event page for a full rundown of all the fun that is waiting for you at the annual ZooLights event!

NOW WHAT: Entry is free on Mondays, $7 on most other weeknights and Sundays, and Fridays and Saturdays are $10! Tickets for the Winter Experiences are additional.

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

Movies on the Big Screen and Home @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is ready to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including The Iron Claw, The Crime is Mine, All of Us Strangers, Con Air, Hitchcock and Friendsand more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies online! The theater’s sister company, Music Box Films, offers a wide range of films available to stream any time via The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their year may be over, but certainly be on the lookout for updates for next year’s season as their website is constantly updated with new talks.

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT: A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down watch this fun piece!