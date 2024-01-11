Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 1/11 and Beyond

Winter seems to finally be here! The forecast says heavy snow on Friday, but it’s Chicago and the events are still coming. Whether you have tickets to the soldout GCW @ Thalia Hall (or are hoping they have tickets at the door like me) or heading out to a market or seeing a great show, be ready! Grab your heavy coat and put on your mask (since COVID numbers are unfortunately rising) and discover something fun to do this weekend!

Now, let’s get on with your Chicago Curated Weekend!

ART GALLERIES & SPECIAL EVENTS

SPECIAL WINTER EVENTS

THIS WEEKEND ONLY

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, JANUARY 11-13 (& BEYOND)

Cubs Con @ Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, 301 E North Water St

WHAT: A Cubs Fan dream convention

SO WHAT: The North Siders’ annual convention is back to delight Cubs fans of all ages with a slew of panels, meet-and-greets/autograph sessions with players, Fan-favorite Cubs Bingo presented by Budweiser, Cubs Authentics auctions, and interactive exhibits.

NOW WHAT: Weekend passes are $125 and $100 for kids 3-10.

The Neo-Futurists’ The Infinite Wrench @ The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N Ashland, Friday and Saturday 10:30pm, Sunday 7:00pm, 16+

WHAT: Quick plays live and online!

SO WHAT: The Neo-Futurists are back ! Their Infinite Wrench is an ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Now it’s actually a live audience that will be enjoying the performance in person!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo-Futurists this weekend for $20! The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be continuing til February (and possibly beyond) over at their Patreon

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Handmade Market Chicago @ Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Noon – 4:30pm

WHAT: Shopping, eating, and drinking all in one place

SO WHAT: Grab a drink from the Empty Bottle Bar, and start shopping the Handmade Market Chicago! They will bring a nice collection of makers with beautiful and unique items to the Empty Bottle! Join in and see what all the sellers will have to offer. You can check out some of the sellers that will be featured over on their Facebook page.

NOW WHAT: This event as always is free!

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

Wicker Park Winter Market Series @ The Robey, 2018 W North Ave, 9am-2pm

WHAT: An indoor farmers market for the colder months

SO WHAT: Get some fresh produce action during the wonderful winter edition of the Wicker Park market inside The Robey! Wicker Park Farmers Market’s mission “is to provide a space for regional food producers to sell to and interact with customers, for our residents and neighbors to access healthful foods and local goods, and to foster a sense of place and community in the Wicker Park/Bucktown neighborhood.” You can check out their lineup of vendors over at their website!

NOW WHAT: Just bring your tote and get ready to grab some amazing food from local vendors!

THE WHOLE CURATED WEEKEND & BEYOND

Weekend Shows @ Lincoln Hall & Schubas, 2424 N Lincoln Ave & 3159 N Southport Ave, various times, 18+

WHAT: A full weekend of amazing shows at Schubas and Lincoln Hall!

SO WHAT: Lincoln Hall and Schubas are some of our favorite venues in the city and they always have something great going on. Check out what’s going this weekend at these great venues

NOW WHAT: Head out to Schubas & Lincoln Hall and enjoy this great lineup of shows!

Movies on the Big Screen and Home @ Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave and at your home, any time you want to watch a movie

WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is ready to fill that art house need in you with some excellent movies including The Iron Claw, The Crime is Mine, All of Us Strangers, midnight screenings of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Hitchcock and Friends and more! But if you want to watch some first-run movies at home, you can still watch great movies online! The theater’s sister company, Music Box Films, offers a wide range of films available to stream any time via The Music Box Direct series! There are also tons of select titles available on their new platform!

NOW WHAT: Digital subscription is $4.99 a month, $49.99 a year, in person screenings vary, so sit back and enjoy!

Chicago Humanities: New Talks and Video Archives @ Various Locations & Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival always brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their year may be over, but certainly be on the lookout for updates for next year’s season as their website is constantly updated with new talks.

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! You should also sign up for their email list to get updates on upcoming talks in 2023

University of Chicago Folk Festival @ Your favorite spot in your home, All Ages

WHAT: A fantastic folk festival

SO WHAT: University of Chicago Folk Festival might have come and gone but their digital presence is still around, making sure the wonderful music reaches as many people as possible! You can check out the past few years of performances on their Facebook page and their YouTube channel any time you want! This past year’s performers included Balfa Toujours, Donka & Nikolay Kolev, Juan Rivera, Henry Barnes & Conner Vlietstra, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jerron Paxton; Tim Britton, John Williams and Katie Grennan!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Facebook page and their YouTube channel and enjoy the show! We highly encourage you to donate to help support this fantastic folk festival!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down watch th