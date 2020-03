GALLERY: Saturday Cosplay at C2E2 2020

Well, it’s been one heck of a crazy amazing day at C2E2 2020. Day Two is as advertised, with the biggest events, the most crushing crowds and, much to our delight, some of the best cosplay you’ll see at any con. And this isn’t even about the Crown Championships of Cosplay, which end out every C2E2 Saturday Night by crowning a world champion cosplayer who’s run the gamut and appeared on ReedPop’s whole circuit of conventions.

C2E2 2020, Saturday @ Mccormick Place. Photo: Marielle Bokor

C2E2 2020, Saturday @ Mccormick Place. Photo: Marielle Bokor

C2E2 2020, Saturday @ Mccormick Place. Photo: Pearl Shin

C2E2 2020, Saturday @ Mccormick Place. Photo: Aaron Cynic

The crowds were insane today, leaving many stranded outside panel doors. Luckily, as cosplay often does, the costumes brought people together. Whether it was Trekkies chatting up Starfleet officers or little ones posing with their favorite dinosaurs, superheroes or princesses, friendships were being formed and fandoms celebrated.

C2E2 2020, Saturday @ McCormick Place. Photo: Julian Ramirez

We’ve got one more day, and there’s no reason to slack now, Chicago. Bring your finest cosplay to the Sunday floor, and we’ll see you out there for one last nerdy hurrah!

And, in case you missed it, don’t forget to look at all the amazing cosplay from Friday!