Review: The Dynamics of Quantum Physics Through Abstract Art at Oak Park Art League

In the last few years, a number of visual artists, writers and musicians have been exploring new perspectives through the lens of quantum physics. Perceptions of time, light, distance, and alternate dimensions are just some of the areas that have been examined.

In the latest exhibition, Entanglements, at the Oak Park Art League (OPAL), concepts in quantum physics is also explored through abstract art. On display are 63 works by 42 artists that include a wide range of media—paintings, drawings, mixed media, fiber, printmaking, sculpture, photography, as well as an installation.

Many of the abstract works on display make us question how we see the world around us. Is our perception merely based on an unconscious choice that is dependent on our mindset at a particular moment in time? Is our perception in continual flux?

“Abstract art can sometimes turn people off because they find it a challenge to see meaning in the work, or else, they don’t fully understand it. But I feel the art in this show is very approachable. Despite the abstract quality, the works connect to something visual from the real world,” said Jill Kramer Goldstein, Executive Director of the Oak Park Art League.

One of the strengths of this exhibition is that each of the works stand on their own as an individual entity, yet they all come together as a whole. It’s as if we are entering a visual lab where we can see quantum mechanics at play — many of the works convey a sense of motion, energy, and the expansion of space and time. And there is also the reminder that the act of observation is not as objective as we think it is — that it is instead a subjective affair at best. When looking at the art in this exhibition, viewers will invariably see something new, no matter how subtle, when viewing a particular work for a second or third time.

It is worth noting that there are a number of works that are small in scale (some as small as 12 x 12 inches) which create a sense of intimacy for the viewer. Good examples of this are works such as Fuse and The Present by John Signorelli, Red Dot Triptych by Janice Elkins and Younger by Lisa Friedman. These works although small in size, create an immediate impact due to the artists’ command of color, brushstrokes and texture. They invite the viewer to take a closer look.