Bandcamp Is Waiving Its Fees Again; Many Labels & Bands Are Donating Their Share to Worthwhile Causes

Back in March and then again in May, Bandcamp decided to waive their fees on the site for a day, letting their cut of the profits go to the artists affected by Covid related closure/tour cancellations. Tons of labels followed suit and fans responded by buying millions worth of merch and music!
Bandcamp will be waiving their fees across the board again today until midnight tonight. The plan is still the same with all proceeds going to the bands and labels. But with everything going on right now with protests against police brutality and systematic racism, many are doing something special. Tons of labels and bands will be donating their share of revenue to a variety of charities and causes including those assisting in the protests currently happening across the nation. You can check out just a taste of where labels and bands will be donating, as well as special discounts and merch, over at Bandcamp’s blog. There’s actually so many bands and label donating that there’s another post about what they’re doing today.
Tons of artists on Bandcamp would greatly appreciate some love and many are urging you to support black artists today. We highly suggest you check out your favorite artists and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support music, important causes, and beyond.
- Akenya
- Apollo Mighty
- Berta Bigtoe While relatively new to Chicago, this two piece does right by the tasteful palette of ’70s rock through gorgeous production and soulful falsettos.
- Burr Oak
- Byzmuti
- Cavanaugh (Serengeti and Open Mike Eagle) The duo released some quarantine recordings during the first time Bandcamp waived fees, so if you didn’t get those tracks then, now’s the time!
- Charles Joseph Smith
- Cordoba offers up soulful vocals and far-out fusion jazz, what’s not to love?
- Cory Jose
- The Curls
-
Dance Bullies – country/indie/blues/rock group and regular performers in the Front Porch Concerts pop-up series
- DEHD– Dehd rules FFO Omni and NE-HI! Check out our review of one of their live performances here!
- Divino Niño – Need some smooth and delectable tunes to soundtrack your evenings, then look no further than these amazing songs! Check out our review of their album Foam.
- drea the vibe dealer will be sonating 100% of proceeds from all sales of “Sacrifice” to Brave Space Alliance.
- Emily Blue
- Ester
- .ethos
- Fay Ray
- Fieldmates
- Fran‘s guitar-driven songs with extraordinary vocals are perfect for these self distancing times
- Girl K – You can’t get much better than Katherine Patino’s excellent project! Check out our review of their set with Charly Bliss from TNK!
- The Glow Ups Chicago-based, punk rock trio features Mike Licari (Bass/Vocals), Kevin De Leon (Drums), and Brian Perfect (Guitar/Vocals). After a series of three separately released singles, the band officially released its debut album, Take Your Tapas Off, on April 27. Accompanied by the band’s “down to earth” nature, their songs take you on a voyage of pop-punk nostalgia. They hold the central theme of “not having to impress anybody” and you witness this in their lyrical storytelling – comprised of real-life stories and experiences.
- The Hecks – Great local band balancing angular post punk and catchy synth rock, with an awesome live show to boot
- Impulsive Hearts makes sun-soaked tunes that will make staying at home way better
-
Jessica Risker — psychedelic folk musician and sound designer making some excellent tunes to chill out to.
- Joshua Wentz — electronic artist and multi-instrumentalist who has released over 20 EPs and 10 albums
- Joslyn-Marie
- Krystal Metcalfe
- Late Night Laundry
-
Liam Kazar has learned and recorded 20 song requests this week for $25 donations to Hungry Brain and the project is now on Bandcamp: With A Song. He’s also released a new song since then, “Shoes Too Tight”, go check it out!
- Melvin Knight
- Mother Nature
- OHMME are such a fantastic band that are delivering some of the best experimental rock you’ll hear today! They’ve just released their second full length album Fantasize Your Ghost. It’s a fantastic follow up to Parts, evolving their sound as they always do. Check out our thoughts on their single “The Limit“. They’ll also be donating the proceeds from today’s sales to Assata Daughters
- Oux
- Pelican
- The Phantom Broadcast
- Psalm One will be donating her share to help families in need during the uprisings in Chi/Minneapolis
- Ratboys will be donating 100% of their sales to Assata Daughters, a local grassroots org led by black women & femmes that educates and organizes black youth on the path to black liberation. Check out our review of their set at Schubas!
- Replicant makes dark futuristic synth music that will make you want to dance.
- Ric Wilson just released an fantastic new EP They Call Me Disco! Check out our thoughts on the great release here.
- Tara Terra
- Tasha will be donating 50% of proceeds from sales of her new track “Bed Song 1 (Demo)” and long-sleeve shirt to Chicago Community Bond Fund.
- Tenci just released My Heart is an Open Field and it’s a wonderful that you need to listen to.
-
- Uma Bloo
- uuskhy
- V.V. Lightbody
- Wyatt Waddell just released the amazing “FIGHT!” and will be donating all proceeds from the song to the Chicago Community Bond Fund, Black Lives Matter Chicago, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository. You can check out our thoughts on “FIGHT!” here!
Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.
- Bloodshot Records will be donating label merch proceeds to My Block, My Hood, My City
- Feel Trip
- International Athem features tons of great albums from amazing artists like Angel Bat Dawid, Ben Lamar Gay, Resavoir, and more!
- Midwest Action has tons of great local acts ready to wow you like Impulsive Hearts
- No Trend Records has Glitter Moneyyy jams, Mykele Deville grooves, Avantist insanity, and more goodness waiting for you!
- Sooper Records released albums from the likes of NNAMDÏ (who will be donating his cut of Black Plight to eatChicago and Assata’s Daughters), KAINA (who will be donating her entire poroceeds today to the Feed the West Side event), Sen Morimoto (who will be donating his share to the Chicago Black and Brown Business Relief Fund & will match 100% and send it to the Black Trans Protesters Emergency Fund), Sonny Falls, and many more!
- Thrill Jockey
There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now! And Don’t forget to look at Bandcamp’s growing list of artists offering special times and donations to worthwhile causes. Part one is here and part two is here.
