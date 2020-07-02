Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/2 and Beyond

It’s 4th of July weekend and while tons of locations are open with limited service, we need to remember to continue being safe this weekend and beyond. So if you’re going out to support local businesses this weekend like Music Box Theatre as they are opening their doors, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review banded together and suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

SATURDAY, JULY 4th

Virtual Chosen Few DJs Picnic and Festival @ Chosen Few DJ’s website, on your loudest and best streaming device, Noon – 9:00pm

WHAT: A full day of great music and more!

SO WHAT: Chosen Few DJs Picnic and Festival has gone virtual this year! The full day affair will feature live DJ sets and performances from the Chosen Few DJs and special guests including comedian, actor and DJ Deon Cole; House Music legend Byron Stingily, lead vocalist of the seminal House group Ten City; and singer-songwriter Carla Prather, noted for her work with Poi Dog Pondering and Mr. A.L.I.!

NOW WHAT: The festival is free, just head over to Chosen Few DJ’s website and enjoy!

Chicago SummerDance in Place @ Chicago DCASE’s Youtube, on your best streaming device, Saturday July 4 6:30–7:30pm

WHAT: Add a little extra pep to your step

SO WHAT: Like many large events, Chicago Summerdance is going online. There will be a few dance lessons throughout July inviting all ages and skill levels to learn some new and varied dance moves. So get together with some friends in a socially distant way and jump into the live stream on Wednesday evenings (and the Fourth of July) for a 30-minute dance lesson followed by 60 minutes of excellent tunes to show off what you just learned! This Fourth of July will feature a Salsa lesson from Latin Street and music by Afinca’o and on Wednesday July 8 learn some Bollywood & Bhangra moves from from Bollywood Groove with music by DJ iLLEST.

NOW WHAT: Check out the full schedule here and watch the live stream over on YouTube!

Grant Park Music Festival 2020 Virtual Season: Festival Remixed @ Youtube and WFMT, at home with your favorite streaming device, Saturday 6:30pm

WHAT: Live music for your free time

SO WHAT: This year the Grant Park Music Festival is going virtual with plenty of great concerts and events being livestreamed online on YouTube and WFMT (both on their website and FM). You can check out our preview of the season here. This Saturday on the 4th of July will feature the Independence Day Salute!

NOW WHAT: Head over to the Festival Remixed website for the full schedule and enjoy!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND, JULY 2nd & BEYOND

Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie,

WHAT: A great way to support another great local theater

SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre is shut down due to the pandemic, but you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their Virtual Cinema with The Music Box series! Check out films like The Audition, Beats, Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy, Denise Ho: Becoming the Song, House of Hummingbird, Picture of His Life, and Sometimes Always Never this weekend!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Also, if you need some snacks for your movie watching at home, you can order some directly from Music Box! They’re offering a $20 Soda Package which includes 2 sodas, 2 candies, and a huge bag of popcorn. There are also beer and wine options (and a Music Box 4th of July Package that includes 4-Pack 16oz Beer, Jumbo Popcorn, 1 Confetti Cannon, 2 Mini-Champagne Poppers, 2 Bottles of Bubbles, 2 Glow Sticks), so head over to the Music Box website to see how to order! They are also opening their doors this weekend, so if you feel comfortable, put on your mask and go see a movie at the Music Box Theatre!

Music Friendly Distancing @ Empty Bottle’s Youtube, at your place, 5:00pm

WHAT: Bring a little bit of Empty Bottle into your home through YouTube!

SO WHAT: Empty Bottle will be practicing #MusicFriendlyDistancing during these stay-at-home days. It’s perfect for those of us needing a little bit of that fun the Bottle would provide. Jump over to YouTube and catch some excellent content. You can also check out some previous #MFD mixes here!

NOW WHAT: YouTube is the place to be! Log on and support the Empty Bottle. You can also send money to the storied venue here.

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Check out a quick look of their upcoming talks below and the rest of their amazing talks at their website!

Wednesday, July 8 at 7:00 PM Charlie Kaufman on his novel, Antkind

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more details om upcoming events and take a look at their past events here!

The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+

WHAT: Quick plays online!

SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes is the online adaptation of the Neo Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home!

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!

Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages

WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days

SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. Check out part one of the roundup featuring tons of programming suggestions and then head over to part two where you can see even more great museums and info on how to support them!

NOW WHAT: Check out our article and discover something new!

The Hideout Online @ Hideout’s New online Streaming Home Mixer!, on your favorite streaming device, usually in the evening

WHAT: Miss the good times spent at the Hideout? Well here’s the digital version of it!

SO WHAT: While we may not be able to properly hang at the Hideout just yet, we can still experience all the dancing, bingo, talk shows, music, comedy, and Robbie Fulks we can handle from home! You just jump on over to Hideout Online to join in on the Hideout digital community. You’ll be able to “tip” the performers via a virtual tip jar that will be split 80% for the performers, 20% for the Hideout, so you’ll be supporting the Hideout community every time you contribute. Check out their schedule below or at their website and get ready for some fun!

NOW WHAT: Head to Hideout Online, tip these fine folks accordingly, and enjoy the Hideout vibes at home!

Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time

WHAT: The Film Center at Home

SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Enjoy films like The Booksellers, Up from the Street, Beyond the Visible Hilma AF Klint, Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy, Shirley, Yourself and Yours, Papicha, Tommaso, The Killing Floor, The Girl With a Bracelet, Ursula Von Rydingsvard: Into Her Own, For They Know Not What They Do, The Surrogate, Mr. Topaze, In My Blood It Runs, Marona’s Fantastic Tale, Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things, The Invisible Witness, Shanghai Triad, and more! A few films’ availability end today, so head over to their listings and start watching!

NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!

At Home with the Auditorium @ The Auditorium Theatre, on any device that can access Facebook or Instagram, various days but usually live at 6:00pm,

WHAT: A huge amount of live streamed shows, talks, and more!

SO WHAT: The Auditorium Theatre has set up some great series to help you get some quality entertainment during these quarantine times.

At Home with the Auditorium Theatre (Sundays at 6:00pm @ Facebook) airs a live performance from one of the talented singers, dancers, and musicians from their community. Past performances are available here!

#AudTalk (Wednesday at 6:00pm @ Facebook & Instagram) brings insightful conversation with arts professionals, experts, and star performers. Watch past talks with Sarah Illiatovitch-Goldman and Auditorium CEO Rich Regan!

Facebook Watch Parties (Various days at 6:00pm @ Facebook) let you chat with a crowd of digital friends as you watch some great past performances! This a great way to experience a shared viewing experience #ApartButTogether!

NOW WHAT: Head to their Facebook page, check out their full schedule, and tune in to these great shows on Facebook!

The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental sound Studios, Your best sounding internet connected device, at various times

WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts

SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend includes Autistic Pride Day Concert, Concert for Chicago Freedom School, and tons more! You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $5 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.

Reading Events Online @ American Writers Museum, month of April

WHAT: The American Writers Museum is offering many programs online, including evening author talks and Saturday morning Little Squirrels Storytime.

SO WHAT: Kids can watch Little Squirrels Storytime at 10:30am on Saturdays, with three pre-recorded stories read each time. Watch it on Facebook but videos will also be posted to YouTube and IGTV if you can’t tune in live.

NOW WHAT: These events are free. Check the events calendar and register for author talks. Registration isn’t required for Little Squirrels Storytime.

Grant Park Music Festival 2020 Virtual Season: Festival Remixed @ Youtube and WFMT, at home with your favorite streaming device, various times,

WHAT: Live music for your free time

SO WHAT: This year the Grant Park Music Festival is going virtual with plenty of great concerts and events being live streamed online on YouTube and WFMT (both on their website and FM). You can check out our preview of the season here.

NOW WHAT: Head over to the Festival Remixed website for the full schedule and enjoy!

Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.

WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.

SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.

With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.

NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.

Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages

WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!

SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro! And of course Metro’s Twitter is still doling out daily selections of past shows!

NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!

Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages

WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational

NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.

SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new

Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating

WHAT: Video-games for all!

SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they have a huge sale going one with endless coupons ($10 off per order of $15+) and have released a new FREE games for you to download including Aer: Memories of Old, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Sludge Life, and Delores: A Thimble Weed Adventure! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!

NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games! 2666–Binge Theater Online Free @ Goodman Theatre website, your favorite web browser, whenever you have 5.5 hours of free time to binge watch this great play

WHAT: In 2016, Goodman Theatre staged 2666, a 5.5-hour adaptation of the massive masterpiece novel by Chilean writer Roberto Bolaño

SO WHAT: Goodman has made 2666 available for streaming free since 2018. The production comes in four linked parts (they can be watched individually) set in five distinct time periods and geographic locations, including the Nazi era and a Mexican city where the police department is a bit lax about solving hundreds of femicides. Read our review. We called it “a stupendous display of theatrical hubris.”

NOW WHAT: View 2666 here. Each segment runs 68-80 minutes.