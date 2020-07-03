Support Local Artists as Bandcamp is Waiving Their Revenue Share Today

It’s another round of Bandcamp Fridays as the online music platform has decided to waive their fees on the site for the day, directing their cut of the profits to the artists affected by Covid-related closures/tour cancellations. This has been going on since March, with tons of fans flooding the website to support their favorite artists.
The last couple of instances of their waived fees have occurred during even more tumultuous times as protests broke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against police brutality and systematic racism. June’s edition shifted its attention to these protests with many artists and labels donating their own profits to worthy causes. Then on Juneteenth, Bandcamp directed their profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund along with a myriad of artists supporting even more causes. It was a great rallying call to support not only music, but the world we live in and trying to make it better.
Bandcamp will be waiving their fees across the board again today until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort. This edition of Bandcamp Friday definitely feels like the confluence of all the ideas they have put forth, helping both artists and worthy causes. You can check out just a taste of where labels and bands will be donating, as well as special discounts and merch, over at Bandcamp’s blog.
We highly suggest you check out your favorite artists and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support music, important causes, and beyond.
- Akenya
- Apollo Mighty
- Berta Bigtoe While relatively new to Chicago, this two piece does right by the tasteful palette of ’70s rock through gorgeous production and soulful falsettos.
- Burr Oak
- Byzmuti
- Cavanaugh (Serengeti and Open Mike Eagle) The duo released some quarantine recordings during the first time Bandcamp waived fees, so if you didn’t get those tracks then, now’s the time!
- Charles Joseph Smith
- Cordoba offers up soulful vocals and far-out fusion jazz, what’s not to love?
- Cory Jose
- The Curls
-
Dance Bullies – country/indie/blues/rock group and regular performers in the Front Porch Concerts pop-up series
- DEHD– Dehd rules FFO Omni and NE-HI! Check out our review of one of their live performances here!
- Divino Niño – Need some smooth and delectable tunes to soundtrack your evenings, then look no further than these amazing songs! Check out our review of their album Foam.
- drea the vibe dealer will be donating 100% of proceeds from all sales of “Sacrifice” to Brave Space Alliance.
- Emily Blue
- Ester
- .ethos
- Fay Ray
- Fieldmates
- Fran‘s guitar-driven songs with extraordinary vocals are perfect for these physical distancing times
- Girl K – You can’t get much better than Katherine Patino’s excellent project! Check out our review of their set with Charly Bliss from TNK!
- The Glow Ups Chicago-based, punk rock trio features Mike Licari (Bass/Vocals), Kevin De Leon (Drums), and Brian Perfect (Guitar/Vocals). After a series of three separately released singles, the band officially released its debut album, Take Your Tapas Off, on April 27. Accompanied by the band’s “down to earth” nature, their songs take you on a voyage of pop-punk nostalgia. They hold the central theme of “not having to impress anybody” and you witness this in their lyrical storytelling – comprising real-life stories and experiences.
- The Hecks – Great local band balancing angular post-punk and catchy synth rock, with an awesome live show to boot.
- Impulsive Hearts makes sun-soaked tunes that will make staying at home way better. She also released “Dearie” today and all proceeds of “Dearie” will be donated to Chicago’s Brave Space Alliance.
-
Jessica Risker — psychedelic folk musician and sound designer making some excellent tunes to chill out to.
- Joshua Wentz — electronic artist and multi-instrumentalist who has released over 20 EPs and 10 albums
- Joslyn-Marie
- Krystal Metcalfe
- Late Night Laundry
-
Liam Kazar has learned and recorded 20 song requests for $25 donations to Hungry Brain and the project is now on Bandcamp: With A Song. He’s also released a new song since then, “Shoes Too Tight”, go check it out!
- Melvin Knight
- Mother Nature
- NNAMDÏ just released a new album KRAZY KARL and it’s sounding like another amazing addition to his already excellent discography. Definitely support this great artist.
- OHMME are such a fantastic band that are delivering some of the best experimental rock you’ll hear today! They’ve just released their second full length album Fantasize Your Ghost. It’s a fantastic followup to Parts, evolving their sound as they always do. Check out our thoughts on their single “The Limit.” They’ll also be donating the proceeds from today’s sales to Assata Daughters.
- Oux
- Pelican
- The Phantom Broadcast
- Psalm One
- Ratboys is awesome and has been doing a lot of Chicago’s music scene and community in general! Check out our review of their set at Schubas!
- Replicant makes dark futuristic synth music that will make you want to dance.
- Ric Wilson just released an fantastic new EP They Call Me Disco! Check out our thoughts on the great release here.
- Tara Terra
- Tasha
- Tenci just released My Heart is an Open Field and it’s a wonderful digital album that you need to listen to.
-
- Uma Bloo
- uuskhy
- V.V. Lightbody
- Wyatt Waddell just released the amazing “FIGHT!” and will be donating all proceeds from the song to the Chicago Community Bond Fund, Black Lives Matter Chicago, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository. You can check out our thoughts on “FIGHT!” here!
Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.
- Bloodshot Records will be donating label merch proceeds to My Block, My Hood, My City
- Feel Trip
- International Anthem features tons of great albums from amazing artists like Angel Bat Dawid, Ben Lamar Gay, Resavoir, and more!
- Midwest Action has tons of great local acts ready to wow you like Impulsive Hearts.
- No Trend Records has Glitter Moneyyy jams, Mykele Deville grooves, Avantist insanity, and more goodness waiting for you!
- Sooper Records released albums from the likes of NNAMDÏ (who we mentioned above, but want to emphasize that he just released a new album KRAZY KARL and you should go get this amazing record now!), KAINA, Sen Morimoto, Sonny Falls, and many more!
- Thrill Jockey
There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.
