It’s Another Bandcamp Friday, So Let’s Support Some Local Acts!

Pool Holograph – Photo by Julian Ramirez

First Friday of the month? It must be Bandcamp Friday! The online music platform Bandcamp has been waiving their fees on the site on the very first Friday of the month for a while now, making it a great way to mark the assing of time since COVID has made the days blend together.  This fantastic monthly event has allowed more money to reach the artists and their labels, especially since tons of fans have flooded the website to support their favorites and keep great music going during these hard times. This new tradition of waived fees and supporting artists when they need it most continuing to the end of the year!

Bandcamp Friday will be happening all day until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

We highly suggest you check out your favorite artists and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support quality music! Below is our running list of local acts we definitely think you should check out if you haven’t already! We also recommend you check out the SituationChicago compilation, which benefits 25 venues in the city and has tracks for the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Ric Wilson, Girl K, Rich Jones, Ovef Ow, The Curls, and tons more!

Mick Fansler of The Curls – Julian Ramirez

Fran – photo by Julian Ramirez

  • Fran‘s guitar-driven songs with extraordinary vocals are perfect for these physical distancing times
  • Ganser – Need some downright incredible rock music to pulse through your veins? Look no further than Ganser’s exhilarating sound, especially right now since their newest album Just Look at That Sky is out now! Let yourself melt into Alicia Gaines’ range of confident vocals and snarls and the band’s raw post-punk surge. The first pressing of their album is sold up, but the second pressing (on an even cooler color vinyl) is up for pre-order now!
  • Girl K – You can’t get much better than Katherine Patino’s excellent project! Check out our review of their set with Charly Bliss from TNK!
  • Good Fuck is experimental madness from Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse. To put it simple, it’s fucking good.
  • The Glow Ups Chicago-based, punk rock trio features Mike Licari (Bass/Vocals), Kevin De Leon (Drums), and Brian Perfect (Guitar/Vocals). After a series of three separately released singles, the band officially released its debut album, Take Your Tapas Off, on April 27. Accompanied by the band’s “down to earth” nature, their songs take you on a voyage of pop-punk nostalgia. They hold the central theme of “not having to impress anybody” and you witness this in their lyrical storytelling – comprising real-life stories and experiences.
  • Half Gringa has a new album out right now! Force to Reckon is exactly that, giving you some much needed new tunes from Isabel Olive!
  • The Hecks – Great local band balancing angular post-punk and catchy synth rock, with an awesome live show to boot.
  • Hushdrops
  • Impulsive Hearts makes sun-soaked tunes that will make staying at home way better. Her latest album Cry All The Time is a perfect example of her sound and another great record for summer (or whenever!). She also recently released “Dearie” and all proceeds of “Dearie” will be donated to Chicago’s Brave Space Alliance.
  • Jessica Risker — psychedelic folk musician and sound designer making some excellent tunes to chill out to.
  • Joshua Wentz — electronic artist and multi-instrumentalist who has released over 20 EPs and 10 albums
  • Joslyn-Marie
  • Krystal Metcalfe
  • Late Night Laundry
  • Liam Kazar has learned and recorded 20 song requests for $25 donations to Hungry Brain and the project is now on Bandcamp: With A Song. He’s also released a new song since then, “Shoes Too Tight”, go check it out!
  • Melvin Knight
  • Mother Nature

NNAMDÏ – photo by Julian Ramirez

Ratboys – photo by Julian Ramirez

  • Ratboys is awesome and has been doing a lot of Chicago’s music scene and community in general! Check out our review of their set at Schubas!
  • Replicant makes dark futuristic synth music that will make you want to dance, but in that fun brooding way.
  • Ric Wilson just released an fantastic new EP They Call Me Disco! Check out our thoughts on the great release here.
  • Rich Jones music just make you feel nice and warm whenever it comes on. We’re big fans of his sound, whther it’s his more hip hop leaning stuff like Light Work, or the R&B smoothness of The Shoulder You Lean On.
  • Sen Morimoto not only makes incredibly catchy tunes and is about to release what’s sure to be another banger of an album, he also has strong convictions and an unwavering sense of what is right. Sen was taken off the Millennium Park at Home virtual music series earlier this year for choosing not to alter his criticism against Lori Lightfoot and her response to protests happening in Chicago. Seriously support this fantastic musician and don’t let DCASE’s action silence his voice any more than it already tried.
  • Serengeti is technically on the list twice, but with good reason. The man makes some of the weirdest hip hop and is prolific. Today he’s dropping a new album, the gentle fall, so what better time to pick it up than on a Bandcamp Friday!
  • Spun Out was birthed from the ashes of NE-HI. Members of that incredible band found renewed interest in other projects (we’ve already mentioned DEHD) but also gave birth to Spun Out’s alluring synths and undeniable grooves. Their debut album is a must listen affair that will help pass the nights away in the best way possible.
  • TALSounds
  • Tara Terra

Tasha – photo by Julian Ramirez

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.

