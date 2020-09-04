It’s Another Bandcamp Friday, So Let’s Support Some Local Acts!

First Friday of the month? It must be Bandcamp Friday! The online music platform Bandcamp has been waiving their fees on the site on the very first Friday of the month for a while now, making it a great way to mark the assing of time since COVID has made the days blend together. This fantastic monthly event has allowed more money to reach the artists and their labels, especially since tons of fans have flooded the website to support their favorites and keep great music going during these hard times. This new tradition of waived fees and supporting artists when they need it most continuing to the end of the year!

Bandcamp Friday will be happening all day until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

We highly suggest you check out your favorite artists and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support quality music! Below is our running list of local acts we definitely think you should check out if you haven’t already! We also recommend you check out the SituationChicago compilation, which benefits 25 venues in the city and has tracks for the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Ric Wilson, Girl K, Rich Jones, Ovef Ow, The Curls, and tons more!

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.