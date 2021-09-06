Who We’re Excited to See at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021!

It may be coming a little later than usual this year, but we’re massively excited for Pitchfork Music Festival this weekend! As always, PMF is bringing some of the best acts going today with a nice highlight of local acts, diverse sounds and just an overall fantastic lineup! They’ve been doing this for 15 years, so they know a thing or two about great festivals. Quite honesty, there are just way too many artists to see this weekend. There are obviously some must see, like the headliners, or *insert your absolute favorite must see band here*. If we could, we’d love to see every one of the 42 bands performing. However, time is a real bummer and it’s surprisingly difficult to plan out these three festival days. We’re here with some suggestions what stages to be at this weekend to make it a little easier to navigate through this insanely good line up! FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th DEHD on the Green stage at 2:30pm

The Chicago-based indie rock trio, DEHD , is headed to Pitchfork early on in the day and you won’t want to miss them. Their dreamy 2020 studio album, Flower of Devotion, has received great critical acclaim and the band has since found creative ways to perform these songs live including an Audiotree live stream and a mini tour around Chicago from the back of a truck! It’ll be worth it to arrive early to catch their set as they bring the energy of this album and old favorites alike to Union Park. The Fiery Furnaces on the Red Stage at 5:15pm

It’s been over 10 YEARS since the sibling duo of Matthew and shared the stage for a full on show! Now, this isn’t there first show back since the band went on hiatus all those years ago pursue their solo work. However this set at Pitchfork Music Festival will be one of their comeback shows and sure to be a good one. The Oak Park natives are currently signed to Third Man Records and released their single “Down at the So and So on Somewhere” last year. With that track as a primer, you know the The Fiery Furnaces will be the place to be at 5:15pm on Friday!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th

Tomberlin on the Green Stage at 1:00pm

Back in 2017, Joyful Noise Recordings started their White Label series, which asked established artist to pic a musician that they think deserved to be pressed to vinyl. One of the highlights of that first year of the series was Mirah’s pick of Tomberlin. Instantly every bit of emotion in Sarah Beth Tomberlin’s At Weddings feel real to the listener. Tomberlin is one of the most engaging folk artists right now and this opening set is a must see/hear.

Thundercat on the Blue Stage at 5:15pm

Thundercat is wild live. The man is a treasure to behold on stage as he commands the crowd with his eclectic sound and his inescapable stage presence. He just draws you in with his strange, alluring charisma and never lets go as his funky jams spread into the sir.



Danny Brown on the Green Stage at 6:15

Danny Brown is no stranger to the Pitchfork Music Festival stages and by this point deciding to see his set should be a no brainer. He comes to the stage with more energy that you know what to do with and it just explodes out from him. The crowd is always hyped up the second they see his ever recognizable smile and stays that way as he bust outs one of the most unique flows in hip hop today!



Pitchfork Music Festival is a part of DCASE’s Chicago in Tune! This new citywide festival celebrates music in the key of Chicago during the 2021 Year of Chicago Music. This month is meant to bring us all together through the whole spectrum of music events in a variety of venues. Check out all the participating venues and shows over at their website!