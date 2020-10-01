Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/1 and Beyond

It’s another great weekend in Chicago with plenty of things to do at home! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THE WHOLE WEEKEND, OCTOBER 1st – OCTOBER 4th

Reeling The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival @ Eventive’s Streaming Platform, on your best screen for watching films, whenever you’re in the mood to watch a great film!

WHAT:This LGBTQ+ focused festival takes their awesome lineup of films online!

SO WHAT: Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival is the second longest-running film festival of its kind, showcasing the best LGBTQ+ films and videos each year. The festival always delivers a great range of films from award-winning international feature films to social documentaries to experimental shorts. There will also be tons of Q&As with directors, producers, writers and actors speaking on the fims they created!

NOW WHAT: See info on tickets and passes here. Individual tickets are $12! There will also be three festival passes available: Pick 5 Pass ($50, $45 for Students and Seniors), Pick 12 Pass ($100, $90 for Students and Seniors), and All Access Member Passport ($150, $135 for Students and Seniors). Virtual film screenings are scheduled to premiere each day of the festival and will be available to watch within a 4-day window. Once you press play on the film, you will have 48 hours to watch the film.

The Chicago South Side Film Festival @ Seed & Spark’s streaming platform, on your best screen for watching films

WHAT: Great films, shorts, and talks for film fans!

SO WHAT: The 2020 Chicago South Side Film Festival will take the the web and screen a wide variety of exceptional films which are relevant to Chicago’s South Side! Features, documentaries, shorts and cool panels will fill their schedule which kicks off on Friday September 25th with a virtual screening of No Lye: An American Beauty Story by filmmaker Bayer Mack!

NOW WHAT: Festival passes are $40 while individual screening tickets are $8!

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 25th

Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm

WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts

SO WHAT: RaviniaTV is a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. It’s a perfect addition to your Friday night and a nice taste of Ravinia’s programming during these times!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show!

SATURDAY & BEYOND, OCTOBER 3rd – OCTOBER 9th



Lit & Luz Fall 2020 @ Your Home!, the most lit focused are in your place, Various times

WHAT: Lit & Luz Festival is a one-of-a-kind series of events featuring renowned authors and visual artists from Chicago and Mexico City in cultural exchange and conversation.

SO WHAT: Deemed “Remix: Respond, Rebuild,” this year’s Lit & Luz goes online and is welcoming past participants along with new artists, writers, and musicians from Chicago, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and beyond! You’ll have a chance to experience some excellent storytelling, poetry, video art, and conversations that explore the relationship between the languages, art forms, and cultures of the United States and Mexico. Check out their event schedule here!

NOW WHAT: You can watch the incredible programming on their website or their YouTube page!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND



WHAT: Free reading of Voice of Good Hope about the life of Barbara Jordan, first Black Congresswoman from the Deep South.

SO WHAT: Just before theaters were shut down, City Lit had finished a production of Kristine Thatcher’s Voice of Good Hope, now nominated for a Black Theatre Alliance Award. The play focuses on the life of Texas Rep. Barbara Jordan, a devoted defender of the Constitution, Jordan’s words and legacy are even more relevant than six months ago. The original cast (including Black Theatre Alliance Award nominees Andrea Conway-Diaz and Noelle Klyce) is back together for this virtual reading of the play in its entirety.

