Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/22 and Beyond

It’s another great weekend in Chicago with plenty of things to do at home! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16th



Kurt Elling Cocktail Hour – 25th Anniversary Virtual Concert Tour, your favorite spot at your place, Matinee 3:00pm, Evening 8:00pm

WHAT: A jazz star streaming right into your living room.

SO WHAT: Grammy-winning vocalist Kurt Elling returns to the iconic Green Mill for his 25th Anniversary Concert Tour, a series of livestream performances! Celebrating the silver anniversary of Elling’s Blue Note debut, the series will feature five themed concerts on Friday nights in October and November via Mandolin. Check out our look at our review of his first show in the series here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 per show and there are bundles options featuring shirts and multiple show! Go check it out!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17th

FitzGerald’s Online Concerts and Stay-at-Home Truck Concerts @ Their Facebook Page, truck concerts on Saturdays 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages 3:00pm

WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and livestreaming it for all!

SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood and beyond through their Stay at Home Concert Series and regular livestreaming shows on their Facebook page. For the Stay at Home Concerts, artists will be playing live from the back of a pickup truck somewhere in Berwyn, encouraging folks to stay home and watch from their porch or through their Facebook livestream. This weekend will feature a Fitzgerald’s Community Truck Concert with Cheryl Tomblin!

NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook! If you live on the lucky block where the performance is held, watch from your property and maintain quarantine! Fitzgerald’s has also opened their doors and will have live music on their patio. Check out their listings.

Staged – Live Concerts from Home @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 9:00pm

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: The past few weeks, Audiotree has been putting up amazing live shows on the Lincoln Hall stage, with all the lights and stage presence you remember, for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live music. Check out their August lineup below and get ready for a fantastic concert streaming experience.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $11 for these great shows and are only available a short time after airing

The Stoop Comedy Show @ Their Twitch Channel, a comfy spot in your place or live if you feel comfortable with it,

WHAT: Jokes on a stoop (or rooftop)

SO WHAT: In these less-than-funny times, we all need a little levity. The Stoop Comedy Show has been putting on small, socially distanced, outdoor comedy shows to help and they’ve been streaming them online!

NOW WHAT: You can catch the show on Twitch or if you feel comfortable, you can purchase a ticket to watch the show in person here.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

The 56th Chicago International Film Festival @ Streaming straight to your home & at the Chi-Town Movies Drive-In, various times

WHAT: An annual film tradition changes things up a bit

SO WHAT: The 56th Chicago International Film Festival is a bit different than past years. They will be combining streaming on-demand and appointment screenings and an in-person drive-in theater experience along with virtual filmmaker Q&As and a completely online Industry Days. In these times where we should try as hard as we can to stay safe, CIFF is doing everything they can to help! Check out our dispatch of films that will be appearing at CIFF!

NOW WHAT: You can check out how to catch some films from home, in person, and at the drive in here!

Open House Chicago @ Various Locations in Chicago

WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful building Chicago has to offer.

SO WHAT: The Chicago Architecture Foundation usually lets people in to explore iconic locations and under-the-radar architectural gems alike for Open House Chicago. However, due to COVID restrictions, the event has been reformatted for outdoor and online participation to accommodate for social distancing and ensure the safety of all participants. The Open House itineraries will focus on larger themes—forgotten or under-celebrated architects, how community areas develop specific architecture styles, and important places for understanding the city’s history (with an emphasis on the South and West sides).

NOW WHAT: It’s all free, just download their app and start exploring our wonderful city safely (wear a mask, folks!)

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so be on the lookout for new talks and check out the wealth of previous events in their archives! Here’s a quick look at what they have lined up this week!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more details on upcoming events and take a look at their past events here! Register to receive a link to the event.

The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+

WHAT: Quick plays online!

SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!