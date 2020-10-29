Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/29 and Beyond

It’s the scariest weekend in Chicago with plenty of Halloweeny things to do at home! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.
While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.
- Drive-In movies!
- Chicago Drive In Hoffman Estates will be showing Beetlejuice & The Exorcist on Halloween!
- Chicago Drive In Bridgeview will be showing The Monster Squad and Nightmare on Elm Street on 10/29!
- ChiTown Movies – This weekend is a busy one with the Neo-Futurists Present: The Infinite Wrench GETS FRIGHTFUL (10/29), Matilda (10/30), Monsters Inc (10/31), and the Music Box Of Horrors at The Drive In. You can check out the Music Box Lineup Below .
- October 29 – The Stylist – 10:00pm
- October 30- Christmas in October feat. Black Christmas (1974) & Silent Night Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker (1991) – 9:30pm
- October 31 – Nightmare on Elm Street & Mahakaal – 9:30pm
- Drive-In concerts
- Chicago Drive In Hoffman Estates will be presenting The Halloween Country Throwdown with Chris Janson and Jordan Davis on 10/30
- Chicago Drive In Bridgeview will be extra busy hosting both Deadmaus and Riot Fest for two Live In-Person Concerts, Movie Screenings, Costume Contests, Treats & More!
- 10/30 New Found Glory and Beetlejuice! – 6:30pm
- 10/30 – Deadmau5 Live – 6:00pm
- 10/31 Knuckle Puck & Hot Mulligan and The Exorcist – 7:00pm
- 10/31 – Deadmau5 Live – 6:00pm
- October 29 – Manic Focus w/ Mersiv (Special Guest) @ Lakeshore Drive-In 6:30pm
- October 30 – Maceo Plex @ Lakeshore Drive-In 6:30pm
- In Person Outdoor Concerts and events!
- Fitzgerald’s had to close a few weekends as a precautionary measure, but their patio open this weekend and is featuring tons of fantastic performers including a Family Fall Fest on 10/31 and a Dia De Los Muertos celebration on Sunday and Monday.
- Evanston Space is also featuring some excellent shows in their side lot! This weekend features Sima Cunningham of Ohmme, Zachary Williams of The Lone Below & more! Get you tickets fast because they sell out pretty quickly!
- Enjoy Begyle and Dovetails beer gardens as they celebrate Oktoberfest each weekend through October 31st!
- Replay’s Alley of Darkness takes the haunted house experience and puts you in the safety of your car!
- Kevin Smith’s fast food creation Mooby’s is having a pop up with exclusive merch as well as a socially distanced live show!
- The Friends Experience lets you explore 12 rooms of Friends highlights!
- Art Galleries
- All Star Press is constantly putting up new prints up for you to decorate your space with! Check out some of their prints from their Vertical Gallery collab including “THBBPTHBPT!” by Curtis Readelat, “Free Range” by Cristi López, “Citadel” by Matthew Crumpton, “Midwest Totems” Roco Drillo, “Floating Gardens” by CZR PRZ, “Skull, Snake & Eagle” by Adam Lundquist, “That’s all folks!” By Will Blood, “Sheet Happens” by Body Ruiner and more! They also released some excellent JC Rivera hoodies! This week will feature the release of Bear Bones by JC Riveria, Teen Wolf by Joey D and Monsters of the Midway by Joe TIll!!
- Galerie F has a fun stock of prints from concert posters, pop culture prints and more!
- Rotufugi will be showing Supermurgitroid: New Works by Cherry Moth Cake
- WOMANISH Experience is a cool pop up feature the work of female and gender non-confirming artists exploring womanhood from a diverse range of perspectives.
- Artisan and Farmer’s markets!
And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!
Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!
Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.
Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!
THE WHOLE WEEKEND, OCTOBER 29th – NOVEMBER 1st
Open House Chicago @ Various Locations in Chicago
WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful building Chicago has to offer.
SO WHAT: The Chicago Architecture Foundation usually lets people in to explore iconic locations and under-the-radar architectural gems alike for Open House Chicago. However, due to COVID restrictions, the event has been reformatted for outdoor and online participation to accommodate for social distancing and ensure the safety of all participants. The Open House itineraries will focus on larger themes—forgotten or under-celebrated architects, how community areas develop specific architecture styles, and important places for understanding the city’s history (with an emphasis on the South and West sides).
NOW WHAT: It’s all free, just download their app and start exploring our wonderful city safely (wear a mask, folks!)
THURSDAY – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th – OCTOBER 31st
OHMME / Emily Kuhn / Cicuit des Yeux @ Constellation, that most musically inclined room in your home,
WHAT: Three amazing shows beamed straight into your home!
SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows recently and this weekend is going to be a doozy. OHMME will be taking over Thursday with what is sure to be an incredible performance, Emily Kuhn will be celebrating the release of her new record Sky Stories on Friday, and Circuit des Yeux’s farewell to online concerts with a Sad Song Covers Set on Saturday!
NOW WHAT: Sit back and enjoy this incredible shows this weekend!
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29th
Staged – Live Concerts from Home @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 9:00pm
WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better
SO WHAT: The past few weeks, Audiotree has been putting up amazing live shows on the Lincoln Hall stage, with all the lights and stage presence you remember, for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live music. Check out their August lineup below and get ready for a fantastic concert streaming experience.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $11 for these great shows and are only available a short time after airing
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th
SCREAMING: A Spooky-Queer Party @ Museum of Contemporary Art’s Virtual platform, the artsiest spot in your home, 7:00pm – 9:00pm, 21+
WHAT: Enjoy a spooky-queer party without leaving your home!
SO WHAT: SCREAMING is an interactive Halloween experience, hosted by Miss Toto to help make this weird stay at home thing a little better. You’ll have the chance to dance the night away to wild performances accompanied by visuals from Fire-Toolz on the Spectral Stage. There will also be tutorials from voguer Gravity Balmain and makeup artist Lauren Elyse in the Spooky Salon; plus a costume contest judged by performers and MCA staff to win a prize.
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $10 for this great way to spend Halloween!
Kurt Elling Cocktail Hour – 25th Anniversary Virtual Concert Tour, your favorite spot at your place, Matinee 3:00pm, Evening 8:00pm
WHAT: A jazz star streaming right into your living room.
SO WHAT: Grammy-winning vocalist Kurt Elling returns to the iconic Green Mill for his 25th Anniversary Concert Tour, a series of livestream performances! Celebrating the silver anniversary of Elling’s Blue Note debut, the series will feature five themed concerts on Friday nights in October and November via Mandolin. Check out our look at our review of his first show in the series here!
- October 30 – Here’s Romance
- November 13 – The Big Blind
NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 per show and there are bundles options featuring shirts and multiple show! Go check it out!
The Stoop Comedy Show @ Their Twitch Channel, a comfy spot in your place or live if you feel comfortable with it,
WHAT: Jokes on a stoop (or rooftop)
SO WHAT: In these less-than-funny times, we all need a little levity. The Stoop Comedy Show has been putting on small, socially distanced, outdoor comedy shows to help and they’ve been streaming them online!
NOW WHAT: You can catch the show on Twitch or if you feel comfortable, you can purchase a ticket to watch the show in person here.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31st & NOVEMBER 1st
Ratboys Presents Halloween Telethon @ WatchRatboys, on the best sounding streaming device you have, October 31 Noon – November 1 Noon
WHAT: 25 hours (because we’re getting back that one hour this weekend) of excelent tunes
SO WHAT: Ratboys will be staying up for their 25-hour Halloween marathon which will included live music, interviews and contests. From Noon Saturday to Non Sunday,fine filks like Ratboys, Ohmme, V.V. Lightbody, Laura Stevenson, Wild Pink and more! There is so much going on (like Gatorade chugging, Tarot Card Reading, Sims 4 playthrough, etc) you need to check out their full lineup here! Plus they are raising donations for the Equal Justice Initiative and Girls Rock! Chicago!
NOW WHAT: Jump into the show, donate, and have fun!
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1st
Virtual Día de Muertos Xicágo @ Nstional Museum of Mexican Art’s Facebook and Youtube, the comfiest and most reverential spot at your place, Noon
WHAT: Celebrsate the day of the dead, Dis de los Muertos, virtually!
SO WHAT: Starting at Noon, you can hop onto your streaming device to remember and celebrate your loved ones from the safety of your home. Día de Muertos Xicágo will feature live musical performances by Los Gallos and Mariachi Nuevo Tapatio, sugar skull face painting demos and fun Día de Muertos art activities to help you decorate your Day of the Dead altars!
NOW WHAT: Head over to their event page for more details! You can register here!
THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND
New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages
WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!
SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so be on the lookout for new talks and check out the wealth of previous events in their archives! Here’s a quick look at what they have lined up this week!
- Thursday, October 29 – What’s Next: Deon Taylor on the Youth Vote – Noon
- Thursday, October 29 – Alicia Garza on the Purpose of Power – 7:00pm
- Friday, October 30 – Shannon Lee on Bruce Lee’s Legacy – Noon
- Friday, October 30 – Golem Girl: Riva Lehrer in Conversation with David Mitchell – 2:00pm
- Monday, November 2 –The Making of Punch 9 for Harold Washington: A Panel Discussion – 1:00pm
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more details on upcoming events and take a look at their past events here! Register to receive a link to the event.
The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+
WHAT: Quick plays online!
SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.
NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!
Virtual Cinema @ Music Box Theatre, unsurprisingly at your home, any time you want to watch a movie,
WHAT: A great way to support a great local theater
SO WHAT: The Music Box Theatre has reopened and you can go catch a myriad of great films Synchronic, Children of Men, V for Vendetta, Mandy, The Blair Witch Project, The Nightmare Before Christmas live and in person! But if you’re still feeling hesitant about going out and about during the pandemic, you can still watch great moves and support them online! They are currently screening films via their Virtual Cinema with The Music Box series! Check out films like La Haine, Martin Eden, Major Arcana, Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, White Riot, The Planters, This is Not a Movie, Dreaming Grand Avenue, and Oliver Sacks: His Own Life this weekend!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy! Their doors are also open, so if you feel comfortable, put on your mask and go see a movie at the Music Box Theatre!
The Hideout Online @ Hideout’s current streaming Home: NoonChorus , on your favorite streaming device, usually in the evening
WHAT: Miss the good times spent at the Hideout? Well here’s the digital version!
SO WHAT: While we may not be able to properly hang at the Hideout just yet, we can still experience all the dancing, bingo, talk shows, music, comedy, and Robbie Fulks we can handle from home! You just jump on over to the brand new Hideout Online at NoonChorus to join in on the Hideout digital community. They are offering a monthly subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25! You can still check out individual shows with out the subscription, but that subscription is a fantastic deal! Check out their schedule below or at their website and get ready for some fun!
- Thursday October 29 – The Interview Show – 7:00pm – $10
Join School Night hosts Keidra Chaney and Fred Sasaki and a discussion panel of diverse Chicagoans with different approaches to relaxation, quality time, and fun. It’s never a bad time to chill.
- Thursday October 29 – Mooner Record Release with Dogs at Large – 8:00pm – $10
It’s the start of the spookiest weekend of the year, so why not liven it up with some excellent tunes from two amazing local bands. Mooner will be celebrating their recently released album of rock jams on the show and Dogs at Large will be delivering their own brand psychedelic twinged rock as well!
- Friday October 30 and every following Friday – LP’s Happy Hour – 5:00pm to 7:00pm – $5
Award-winning country singer, sought-after DJ, and long-time Hideout employee Lawrence Peters will be hosting a weekly happy hour on Hideout Online, from his home to yours. Maybe you’ll tune in for some deep cuts from his lauded collection of records, maybe some Hideout folks will drop in to swap stories about the bar, or maybe LP will even sing ya a tune. Join them with a drink in hand and enjoy a great night!
- Friday October 30 – Cosmic Country Showcase – 8:00pm – $15
Join Andrew Sa, Hawk, Tenci, Andy Rowell, and Ben LaMar Gay as they get together for a special Cosmic Country Showcase. They will gather round the virtual campfire and encounter ghouls, ghosts, and other phantoms from beyond that also know how to play cool songs. Who will appear? Likely Evil, Ana Fabrega, Sarah Squirm, Nick Shoulders, and Nico! It’s spooky time at the ole Cosmic Country Showcase!
NOW WHAT: Head to Hideout Online, tip these fine folks accordingly, and enjoy the Hideout vibes at home! Also be aware: starting in September, Hideout online will be moving to NoonChorus and will be offering a subscription to watch their amazing lineup of shows for only for $25 a month! Check out the full details here!
Film Center from Your Sofa @ The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, your couch or preferred movie watching spot in your place, pretty much any time
WHAT: The Film Center at Home
SO WHAT:The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute is continuing their excellent series Film Center from Your Sofa .This is a fun way to stay in digital touch with the Film Center and watch some great films from the comfort of home! Enjoy films like Seasons of Change on Henry’s Farm, John Lewis: Good Trouble, God of the Piano, Saul & Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor Band, Our Time Machine, Blackbird, The Artist’s Wife, A Chef’s Voyage, Myth of a Colorblind France, The Disrupted, Still Life, F11 and Be There, Bamako, Aggie, Citizens of the World and more! Head over to their listings and start watching!
NOW WHAT: Digital tickets are $12, so sit back and enjoy!
Music Friendly Distancing @ Empty Bottle’s Youtube channel, at your place,
WHAT: Bring a little bit of Empty Bottle into your home through YouTube!
SO WHAT: Empty Bottle will be practicing #MusicFriendlyDistancing during these stay-at-home days. It’s perfect for those of us needing a little bit of that fun the Bottle would provide. Jump over to YouTube and catch some excellent content! This Friday will feature the always incredible Miranda Winters of Melkbelly streaming from atop the Empty Bottle! You can check out the rest of the previous #MFD mixes here!
NOW WHAT: YouTube is the place to be! Log on and support the Empty Bottle. You can also send money to the storied venue here.
Ravinia TV @ Ravinia’s YouTube Channel, On the best sounding device that can play YouTube channel, Fridays 7:00pm
WHAT: Some excellent performances to hold you over during this time of no live concerts
SO WHAT: RaviniaTV was a 20-minute weekly variety show webcast on their YouTube channel and Facebook page every Friday. Their first season of the series is over, but all their shows are achieved and ready to re-watch or experience forth e first time!
NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and tune in to the show. You can also check out previous episodes of the show
Hannibal Buress’ Miami Nights @ Youtube, at the most inviting place in your home, any time you need a laugh
WHAT: Since his live and in person drive in special is sold out this weekend, why not watch this recently released hour of comedy
SO WHAT: Chicago-born Hannibal Buress dropped his new special Miami Nights over the Fourth of July weekend and it’s great! The special was filmed at the end of last year, with the centerpiece of the hour+ special being his arrest in Miami in 2017 (clowning on crummy cops is always funny). Everything about the special feels essential, from the always amazing delivery that comes from Buress’ comedic cadence to the prescient content to the overwhelming entertaining production of the whole affair. Seriously it goes beyond the usual comedian on stage format and does something more throughout!
NOW WHAT: Here’s the link to the special! Start it up whenever you feel the need for a good laugh and enjoy!
Grant Park Music Festival 2020 Virtual Season: Festival Remixed @ YouTube and WFMT, at home with your favorite streaming device, Fridays and Wednesday 6:30pm
WHAT: Live music for your free time
SO WHAT: This year the Grant Park Music Festival went virtual with plenty of great concerts and events being livestreamed online on YouTube and WFMT (both on their website and FM). You can check out our preview of the season here. While the season is officially over, you can still check out their archive of 2020 shows here!
NOW WHAT: Head over to the Festival Remixed website, catch some of the previous shows, and enjoy!!
Fun Times with Local Museums @ the comfort of your own home, a various collection of websites, whenever you want a little dose of educational fun, All Ages
WHAT: A chance to explore and help out some great local museums during these quarantine days
SO WHAT: Our incredible Museums editor Mariel Bokor has compiled a great list of interesting programming available from museums like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, MSI, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium during this stay at home time. Check out part one of the roundup featuring tons of programming suggestions and then head over to part two where you can see even more great museums and info on how to support them!
NOW WHAT: Check out our article and discover something new!
Concerts Live-streams and Local Shows Archives @ Your House, Any time you please, All Ages
WHAT: There’s tons of concerts from Chicago’s yesteryear available online for your enjoyment!
SO WHAT: Oh My Rockness and Do312 has done a fantastic job of cataloging some of the upcoming live-streams from the awesome musical acts out there! Check out Oh My Rockness’ listings here, Do312’s roundup of shows here, and tune in to these great shows from the comfort of home! Do312 have also shared some past Chicago shows that are certainly worth of a watch. There are also so many great local concerts recorded for posterity and what better time to check them all out than during this self isolation period. Audiotree has a fantastic and huge list of sessions with links to band’s websites and merch to help support them even more. In addition to our previous recommendations like Fran, Tasha, KAINA, Divino Nino, and The Ophelias, we also recommend ROOKIE, Emily Blue, Sen Morimoto, Beach Bunny, Tennis, and Gia Margaret! Then head over to their record concerts from Lincoln Hall, Schubas, and beyond to check out Orville Peck, of Montreal, and so many more! JBTV is also a fantastic resource for sessions from bands that have come through Chicago! Just take a look at this playlist of Blind Melon’s ’95 set at Metro!
NOW WHAT: Stay home, watch some live music, and be sure to check out your favorite artists’ social media, you never know who might be live streaming next!
Video Games @ Your home PC or Console, As long as it takes, Just check the game rating
WHAT: Video-games for all!
SO WHAT: Check out our games page for some recommendations of what games to download (and avoid) while we’re stuck at home. If you’re a PC user, head over to the Epic Games store as they have released a few new FREE games for you to download including Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, Blair Witch, Sludge Life, and Delores: A Thimble Weed Adventure! There are also tons of free games on Twitch Prime waiting for you to download!
NOW WHAT: Wash your hands and dive head first into some fun games!
The Quarantine Concerts @ Experimental sound Studios, Your best sounding internet connected device, at various times
WHAT: Experimental Sound Studio, Elastic Arts and the Hideout’s Resonance Series come together for a series of amazing livestreamed concerts
SO WHAT: The Quarantine Concerts is collaborative series which aims to give artists a space to share their work and continue earning a living during this time when live, in person, performances have been cancelled due to COVID-19. This is a perfect opportunity to unite the community for a few hours of amazing musicians. This weekend includes Autistic Pride Day Concert, Concert for Chicago Freedom School, and tons more! You can check out their full schedule for the rest of the week here.
NOW WHAT: Head over to their Twitch stream and start watching some great shows. There is a suggested donation of $10 per evening. 100% of the donations contributed during each performance go to the artists who played that night.
Reading Events Online @ American Writers Museum, month of April
WHAT: The American Writers Museum is offering many programs online, including evening author talks and Saturday morning Little Squirrels Storytime.
SO WHAT: Kids can watch Little Squirrels Storytime at 10:30am on Saturdays, with three pre-recorded stories read each time. Watch it on Facebook but videos will also be posted to YouTube and IGTV if you can’t tune in live.
NOW WHAT: These events are free. Check the events calendar and register for author talks. Registration isn’t required for Little Squirrels Storytime.
Masque of the Red Coronavirus! @ Black Button Eyes Productions, Any time on your computer or mobile device. For 18+.
WHAT: Written by Black Button Eyes Productions producing artistic director Ed Rutherford, this short satirical piece is available online free as a combined script-and-video experience.
SO WHAT: In addition to reading the play, you will see various Chicago artists act out portions of the script on video, recorded remotely. The event includes puppets, burlesque, original music, fire dancing and more in a brief, darkly comedic confection.
With the Red Coronavirus running rampant across the countryside and a vaccine still months away, what’s a Prince to do? Lock himself in a secure bunker in an undisclosed location along with a cohort of his top donors, of course. To prevent him and his rich supporters from becoming bored, the Prince has also brought a few artists into the bunker to entertain the crowd. But as the hour grows later and the night grows weirder, it’s clear that something else has also invaded the party.
NOW WHAT: Settle down for an evening of magical weirdness. Click here and begin reading and watching the videos.
Bring the Zoo to You @ Brookfield Zoo’s Facebook page, when you want to see some animals besides your pets or specifically 11:00am, All Ages
WHAT: A great way to make your kids’ time at home entertaining and educational
NOW WHAT: Join Brookfield Zoo on Facebook every weekday at 11:00am for a “Bring The Zoo To You” Facebook Live featuring one of their animals as well as plenty of educational, informative insight from one of our Animal Care Specialists. If you can’t make it at 11, that’s okay. The video will be saved afterward on Facebook as well as on their YouTube channel.
SO WHAT: Just jump in to the chat at their Facebook page to learn something new
