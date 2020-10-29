Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 10/29 and Beyond

It’s the scariest weekend in Chicago with plenty of Halloweeny things to do at home! Chicago has been opening up more and more, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly. If you’re going out to support business during these Covid heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, we’ll still recommend a few events here and there that look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable yet, there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THE WHOLE WEEKEND, OCTOBER 29th – NOVEMBER 1st

Open House Chicago @ Various Locations in Chicago

WHAT: A chance to see some of the beautiful building Chicago has to offer.

SO WHAT: The Chicago Architecture Foundation usually lets people in to explore iconic locations and under-the-radar architectural gems alike for Open House Chicago. However, due to COVID restrictions, the event has been reformatted for outdoor and online participation to accommodate for social distancing and ensure the safety of all participants. The Open House itineraries will focus on larger themes—forgotten or under-celebrated architects, how community areas develop specific architecture styles, and important places for understanding the city’s history (with an emphasis on the South and West sides).

NOW WHAT: It’s all free, just download their app and start exploring our wonderful city safely (wear a mask, folks!)

THURSDAY – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th – OCTOBER 31st



OHMME / Emily Kuhn / Cicuit des Yeux @ Constellation, that most musically inclined room in your home,

WHAT: Three amazing shows beamed straight into your home!

SO WHAT: Constellation has been putting on some incredible shows recently and this weekend is going to be a doozy. OHMME will be taking over Thursday with what is sure to be an incredible performance, Emily Kuhn will be celebrating the release of her new record Sky Stories on Friday, and Circuit des Yeux’s farewell to online concerts with a Sad Song Covers Set on Saturday!

NOW WHAT: Sit back and enjoy this incredible shows this weekend!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29th

Staged – Live Concerts from Home @ Audiotree, the spot where you’ve been watching all the best streaming shows these past few months, 9:00pm

WHAT: Live music from Lincoln Hall and Audiotree to make staying at home a little better

SO WHAT: The past few weeks, Audiotree has been putting up amazing live shows on the Lincoln Hall stage, with all the lights and stage presence you remember, for the stay-at-home audience. The shows have been excellent, offering something a little different than typical streaming shows and giving you a nice taste of live music. Check out their August lineup below and get ready for a fantastic concert streaming experience.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $11 for these great shows and are only available a short time after airing

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th



SCREAMING: A Spooky-Queer Party @ Museum of Contemporary Art’s Virtual platform, the artsiest spot in your home, 7:00pm – 9:00pm, 21+

WHAT: Enjoy a spooky-queer party without leaving your home!

SO WHAT: SCREAMING is an interactive Halloween experience, hosted by Miss Toto to help make this weird stay at home thing a little better. You’ll have the chance to dance the night away to wild performances accompanied by visuals from Fire-Toolz on the Spectral Stage. There will also be tutorials from voguer Gravity Balmain and makeup artist Lauren Elyse in the Spooky Salon; plus a costume contest judged by performers and MCA staff to win a prize.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $10 for this great way to spend Halloween!

Kurt Elling Cocktail Hour – 25th Anniversary Virtual Concert Tour, your favorite spot at your place, Matinee 3:00pm, Evening 8:00pm

WHAT: A jazz star streaming right into your living room.

SO WHAT: Grammy-winning vocalist Kurt Elling returns to the iconic Green Mill for his 25th Anniversary Concert Tour, a series of livestream performances! Celebrating the silver anniversary of Elling’s Blue Note debut, the series will feature five themed concerts on Friday nights in October and November via Mandolin. Check out our look at our review of his first show in the series here!

NOW WHAT: Tickets are $15 per show and there are bundles options featuring shirts and multiple show! Go check it out!

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, so be on the lookout for new talks and check out the wealth of previous events in their archives! Here’s a quick look at what they have lined up this week!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website for more details on upcoming events and take a look at their past events here! Register to receive a link to the event.

The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutes @ The Neo Futurists’ Patreon, one episode a week, 14+

WHAT: Quick plays online!

SO WHAT: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral! 30 Digital Plays in 60 Analog Minutesis the online adaptation of the Neo-Futurists’, ongoing, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes for a live audience. Since live audiences are still a no-no, this is the perfect way to experience this fun project from home! They also just released 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, a series of 1-5 minute plays that adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions centered around the lives of the women who have served in the role of First Lady.

NOW WHAT: Join the Neo Futurists’ Patreon page for either $3, $5, or $9 a week (with added incentives in the higher tiers) and enjoy the 30 plays in an hour every week!