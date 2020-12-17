Your #StaytheFHome Chicago Curated Weekend: 12/17 and Beyond

Things still aren’t fully ok in the world and with Chicago tightening their rules more and more with travel restrictions and being back to tier 3 mitigations; that means you should take precautions seriously. If you’re going out to support business during these COVID heavy times, please wear a mask and social distance as best you can. Eventually we’d love to have the curated weekend be back to recommending fun in-person events, but we can only do that by staying home or being extra safe when we go out.

While outdoor/in person events will continue to take a back seat in the #staythefhome version of the Curated Weekend, there are still a few events that don’t quite fall into exclusively virtual events. Some events here and there look safe to attend. Even so, check them out for yourselves and don’t go out if you don’t feel comfortable (we actually urge you to support these events from home), there’s still plenty to do at home thanks to all the great streaming services.

And if you’re opting to stay home, then let’s find something fun to do! Whether you’re doing your part in fighting against police brutality, working out, trying out some new recipes, or whatever catches your fancy; you may still have a few hours in your day that need filling up. There are tons of fun ideas highlighted in this week’s curated weekend including some from previous #StaytheFHome editions where the editors here at Third Coast Review suggested a few things you can enjoy while you’re at home during these social distancing, self-quarantining days!

Since we’re all still in this together, we encourage you to check out Do312’s running list of venues that could use some love! Donate if you can and remember to support them by going to shows once it’s safe to do so!

Stay home and stay safe and healthy. Listen to our healthcare policy experts. Science matters. Wear a mask. Keep washing your hands. And check in on 3CR, where we promote the arts for everyone’s sake.

Let’s try and stay the fuck inside and enjoy your curated weekend!

THURSDAY & BEYOND, DECEMBER 10th – JANUARY 2nd

It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! @ Zoom, the most festive spot in your home

WHAT: The American Blues Theater continues to bring Chicago a live retelling of the Frank Capra classic

SO WHAT: Because of the issue caused by the pandemic, The American Blues Theater will be hosting an interactive Zoom version pf the George Bailey focused show! Since the whole thing will be on Zoom, each actor will perform the play live from their own home! Check out the Schedule below!

Wednesdays: 7:00pm (except December 16)

Thursdays: 7:00pm

Fridays: 7:00pm (except December 25 and January 1)

Saturdays: 4:00pm & 7:00pm

Sundays: 3:00pm

Additional performance on December 31 at 4:00pm

NOW WHAT: Tickets range from $25 – $55!

THURSDAY & BEYOND, DECEMBER 17th – DECEMBER 17th

FitzGerald’s Online Concerts and Stay-at-Home Community Christmas Bus @ Their Facebook Page, truck concerts on Saturdays 3pm or any time after on VOD, All Ages

WHAT: Musicians performing at home or in the back of a pickup truck and livestreaming it for all!

SO WHAT: Fitzgerald’s will continue bringing live music to their Berwyn neighborhood and beyond through their Stay at Home Concert Series and regular livestreaming shows on their Facebook page. Check out their lineup for this coming weekend and beyond!

NOW WHAT: Stay home and enjoy the show on Facebook!

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18th

Chicago a cappella’s Holiday Party @ The most cheerful spot in your home, 7:00pm

WHAT: Some a cappella delivered straight to your home!

SO WHAT: Take virtual trip to Chicago a cappella;s vitual Holiday part. Join ensemble members Cari Plachy, Emily Price, Ace Gangoso, and Joe Labozetta for an evening of beautiful sounds as they share videos of some of their favorite holiday performances and invite you to sing along.

NOW WHAT: Tickets are FREE for subscribers with an RSVP. General Tickets are available for $8 and any additional amount given will be considered a tax-deductible contribution.

THE WHOLE SELF-DISTANCING WEEKEND & BEYOND

Virtual Christkindlmarket @ Your place, on the most shopping inclined, internet connected device you have!

WHAT: The traditional outdoor market goes virtual!

SO WHAT: Due to COVID, this year’s edition of Christkindlmarket trades its spots in Loop and Wrigleyville for an even more social distanced online marketplace. So don’t fret too much, you’ll still be ability to purchase ornaments, German treats, mugs, and more! The virtual market will also include a lineup of online events like a streaming Christkind Story Time every Saturday afternoon starting 11/20, DIY workshops, cooking demos, and more!!

NOW WHAT: Head over to their website and check out all the fun! Some of their online events are free, while others are ticketed! Check out their calendar here!

New Talks and Video Archives @ Chicago Humanities Festival YouTube channel, your favorite browser or YouTube’s app, any time you want some inspiration, All Ages

WHAT: Interesting conversations with interesting people!

SO WHAT: Chicago Humanities Festival brings some of the best ideas to the surface with entertaining programming that captures your imagination. Their website is constantly updated with upcoming talks, but they’re currently done with the year, so check out the wealth of previous events in their archives!

NOW WHAT: Head over to take a look at their past events here! Register to receive a link to the event.