Space Heads to Sketchbook Brewing Co. with The Flat Five, Split Single and Jon Langford

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to come in. With everything going on concerning the pandemic, it’s easy to forget that festival season is a thing. Especially since it’s been pushed further into fall territory than usual. It’s been a long journey and there is still a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve and this year’s festival season goes off without a hitch! Remember to adhere to both the city’s and the festival’s COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience.

Evanston Space has a knack for incredible shows both inside their magnificent venue and out of it. So it’s no surprise that we’re excited for their upcoming re-opening and collaborations with outdoor venues. In addition to the rescheduled Out of Space shows (which you can check out here), Space will be teaming up with Sketchbook Brewing Co. July 9-11 for a trio of fantastic shows in Skokie.

The three-night stint will let you enjoy some great brews from Sketchbook Brewing’s great offerings, some tasty fare from local food trucks, and of course, jams from Chicago-based bands! Check out the lineup below. Tickets are available now and are $35! Links to individual shows are below as well, so pick up a few and get ready for a fantastic and socially distanced set of shows.

July 9 : The Flat Five

At this point, The Flat Five should have a statue in Chicago. This incredible five piece featuring Kelly Hogan, Nora O’Connor, Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough, and Alex Hall have been parts of tons of iconic bands (and are iconic in their solo careers as well!) and have been playing together for years. They finally made it official with It’s a World of Love and Hope and it was the kind of weird, joyous, and catchy album you didn’t know you desperately needed. Coming off the release of last year’s Another World, The Flat Five are the sounds you need to help heal during this ongoing pandemic.

July 10 : Split Single

Split Single and Space go hand in hand as they both call Evanston home and always deliver with a good time. The musical project of Jason Narducy, Split Single delivers energetic rock coupled with some of the tightest songwriting you’ll ever hear. Add to that the prowess of the band’s current lineup, which features Jon Wursteron on drums and Mike Mills on bass, and you have yourself a killer sound you need to hear live. His recently released “95%” (which you can watch the video for above) really shows off Split Single’s unabashed catchiness. “95%” plays with the hesitancy of fully trusting our political leaders, no matter how convincing they may be. It’s sharp and fast as can be, making us excited for the rest of the Amplificado album. You can check out the first single “(Nothing You Can Do) To End This Love” here!

July 11 : Jon Langford and His Fancy Men feat. Sally Timms

Jon Langford may have been born in Wales, but he has called Chicago home for quite some time. He has become synonymous with label Bloodshot Records; is a fixture of the Chicago music scene; blending country, folk, and punk rock together and apart; and has been in tons of bands (one of many thing that all the groups in this Space x Sketchbook Brrewing Lineup have in common). As long as Langford is on the lineup, you know the band is going to be good. Langford will be playing with frequent collaborators, His Fancy Men (featuring Al Doughty, John Szymanski, and Dan Massey) and Sally Timms, to close out the final night of these shows.

