It’s the Final Bandcamp Friday of the Year, So Let’s Support Some Local Musicians

December is here and 2020 is finally coming to an end. That also means that it’s the last Bandcamp Friday of the year. This new tradition of Bandcamp waiving their fees on the very first Friday of the month has been going on for months now. They’ve committed to Bandcamp Friday to the end of the year, giving the music community a much needed boost in these COVID affected times. This fantastic monthly event has allowed more money to reach the artists and their labels, especially since tons of fans have flooded the website to support their favorites and keep great music going during these hard times. This is the last time you can put all your purchasing power directly to artists and labels this year, so make it a good one!

Bandcamp Friday will be happening all day until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

As with every edition of this feature, we’ve add a few more local acts the we highly suggest you check out. And don’t forget to head over to your favorite artists’ Bandcamp pages and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support quality music! And for those of you who have meticulously curated Spotify playlists, we suggest using Merch Table to see what artists are on Bandcamp so you can support directly.

Below is our running list of Chicago-based acts we definitely think you should check out if you haven’t already! We also recommend you check out some of the great compilations that help support various causes. The SituationChicago compilation benefits 25 venues in the city and has tracks for the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Ric Wilson, Girl K, Rich Jones, Ovef Ow, The Curls, and tons more! Warm Violet is a 46 (!) song comp that benefits Chicago Community Jail Support and features a plethora of arts you should be listening to anyway!

Sen Morimoto not only makes incredibly catchy tunes and is about to release what’s sure to be another banger of an album, he also has strong convictions and an unwavering sense of what is right. Sen was taken off the Millennium Park at Home virtual music series earlier this year for choosing not to alter his criticism against Lori Lightfoot and her response to protests happening in Chicago. Seriously support this fantastic musician and don’t let DCASE’s action silence his voice any more than it already tried.

Serengeti is technically on the list twice, but with good reason. The man makes some of the weirdest hip hop and is prolific. A Couple months ago he dropped a new album, the gentle fall, so what better time to pick it up than on a Bandcamp Friday!

ShowYouSuck

Slow Pulp just released a new album and we’re big fans of it! Check out our thoughts here!

Spun Out was birthed from the ashes of NE-HI. Members of that incredible band found renewed interest in other projects (we’ve already mentioned DEHD) but also gave birth to Spun Out’s alluring synths and undeniable grooves. Their debut album is a must listen affair that will help pass the nights away in the best way possible.

TALSounds

Tara Terra

Tasha’s incredible voice is unparalleled, making her already ethereal tracks all the more alluring and enjoyable. After Sen Morimoto was taken off the Millennium Park at Home virtual music series earlier this year, Tasha decided to pull her performance in support of Sen. in these hard and troubling times, we have to stick together and fight for what’s right, and Tasha has showed that in full effect.

Tenci just released My Heart is an Open Field and it’s a wonderful album that really emphasizes Tenci’s minimalist style, letting her voice and lyrics capture you in ways few albums can.

Tough Break Kid

Twin Peaks

Uma Bloo

uuskhy

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.