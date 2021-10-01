Start Your Autumn by Supporting Local Music with Bandcamp Friday

Fall is finally here and it’s the scariest time of the year! But don’t the ghouls scare you away from some excellent tunes today! It’s Bandcamp Friday! The monthly push for fans to buy music from their favorites artists has been back for a few months and will continue on for the rest of the year! That means no Bandcamp fees on these fantastic first Fridays, which has resulted in $61 million going straight to the artists!
While this initiative is fantastic, remember to support your favorite bands throughout the rest of the month as well. Bandcamp is a pretty great platform as an average of 93% of your money reaches the artist/label (after payment processor fees) on any other day.
Bandcamp Friday will be happening all day until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.
As with every edition of this feature, we’ve added a few more local acts that we highly suggest you check out. And don’t forget to head over to your favorite artists’ Bandcamp pages and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support quality music! And for those of you who have meticulously curated Spotify playlists, we suggest using Merch Table to see what artists are on Bandcamp so you can support them directly.
Below is our running list of Chicago-based acts we definitely think you should check out if you haven’t already! We also recommend you check out some of the great compilations that help support various causes. Quiet Pterodactyl’s Situation Chicago compilation benefits 25 venues in the city and has tracks for the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Ric Wilson, Girl K, Rich Jones, Ovef Ow, The Curls, and tons more! Situation Chicago 2, the upcoming followup compilation, which we recently previewed, brings together 10 local acts to benefit CIVL! Warm Violet is a 46 (!) song comp that benefits Chicago Community Jail Support and features a plethora of artists you should be listening to anyway!
- Air Credit‘s latest release a pure hip hop delights is a little (a lot) dark, but so is the rest of the world. ShowYouSuck and Steve Reidell’s project is making the best of it with excellent tracks that will soundtrack you late summer/autumn nights.
- Akenya
- Angel Bat Dawid
- Aunt Kelly and their fantastic sound needs to be heard by more people! Check out our interview with the band here!
- Apollo Mighty
- Azita Youssefi is a Chicago mainstay and her latest album Glen-Echo is her first in over 8 years! Don’t let this album pass you by!
- Beach Bunny are so much fun and with the recently released Blame Game, now’s a great time to jump onto their sound! Two of our writers focused on their debut Honeymoon for our list of albums we enjoyed in 2020
- Berta Bigtoe – While relatively new to Chicago, this two piece does right by the tasteful palette of ’70s rock through gorgeous production and soulful falsettos.
- Black Monument Ensemble is set to release NOW, their latest collection of jazzy, psychedelic hp hop tracks, so why not reorder it on Bandcamp Friday!
- bnny, formally with a u, had their record release show for their debut album Everything last month, so what better time to start listing to Jess Viscius’ beautiful sound! Also their vinyl JUST arrived at Fire Talk Records, so pick it out and jam out to one of the best albums of the year!
- Brandon Von Vacik‘s A Guide to Finding Out You’re Not Speciala is a nice collection of sleek alt-country twinged songs
- Burr Oak has been putting out tons of great tracks recently and can’t wait till Savanna Dickhut release a full length
- Byzmuti
- Cavanaugh (Serengeti and Open Mike Eagle) The duo released some quarantine recordings during the first time Bandcamp waived fees, so if you didn’t get those tracks then, now’s the time!
- Cartoon Graveyard
- Cass Cwik & the Small Gas Engines
- Charles Joseph Smith
- Chris Greene Quartet‘s last album PlaySPACE, which was recorded live at Evanston SPACE, is one of my favorites and a great introduction to this fantastic jazz band.
- Claude recently released Enactor which puts her dream vocals and gentle instrumentation on full display. It’s a must listen to release!
- Cordoba offers up soulful vocals and far-out fusion jazz, what’s not to love?
- Cole DeGenova
- Cory Jose
- Crown Vic Royal – sometimes you need some dirty rock n’ roll to help the day go by
- The Curls
- Dance Bullies – country/indie/blues/rock group and regular performers in the Front Porch Concerts pop-up series
- Daydream Review
- DPCD makes perfect and gentle songs that evoke strong and deep emotions. His latest, It’s Hard for a Rich Man to Enter the Kingdom of God, ruminates on religion and mysticism in quite a breathtaking way.
- DEEPER
- DEHD– Dehd rules FFO Omni and NE-HI! Check out our review of one of their live performances here!
- Desert Liminal
- Discus
- Divino Niño – Need some smooth and delectable tunes to soundtrack your evenings, then look no further than these amazing songs! Check out our review of their album Foam. They also just released a new single “Drive” that is a fantastic evolution of the band!
- Dos Santos
- DRAMA
- drea the vibe dealer
- Eleventh Dream Day
- Emily Blue
- Ester has been incredibly prolific this year having released a full length album Turn Around in March 2020, a four-song EP entitled weak that she recorded in seven days, a new track “Only Mine“, and quite a few tracks in between! Go listen to this incredible artist.
- .ethos
- ÉSSO
- E Woods
- Fay Ray
- Fieldmates
- The Flat Five are a Chicago supergroup that we absolutely adore. Kelly Hogan, Nora O’Connor, Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough, and Alex Hall make up the band with decades worth of musical expertise! Their slightly twisted dulcet tones are a sure fire way to make these trying times feel a little better. Check out their debut album It’s a World of Love and Hope (with songs written by fellow Chicago mainstay Chris Ligon) and their recently released Another World!
- Fran‘s guitar-driven songs with extraordinary vocals are perfect for these physical distancing times.
- Fauvely makes some incredible dreamy tunes that will certainly hook you the second you give them a listen. Led by Sophie Brochu, the band just released Beautiful Places, so pick it up and enjoy this great band!
- Gal Gun – I first saw Gal Gun perform at a living room show four years ago and their latest album Critical Hit is fantastic! Pick up their deluxe vinyl of the album which includes ton of fun extras for only $20!
- Ganser – Need some downright incredible rock music to pulse through your veins? Look no further than Ganser’s exhilarating sound, especially right now since their newest album Just Look at That Sky is out now! Let yourself melt into Alicia Gaines’ range of confident vocals and snarls and the band’s raw post-punk surge. The first pressing of their album is sold out, but the second pressing (on an even cooler color vinyl) is available now! And they just released a new remix EP!
- George Arthur Calendar
- Gia Margaret
- Girl K – You can’t get much better than Katherine Patino’s excellent project! Check out our review of their set with Charly Bliss from TNK!
- Good Fuck is experimental madness from Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse. To put it simple, it’s fucking good.
- The Glow Ups Chicago-based, punk rock trio features Mike Licari (Bass/Vocals), Kevin De Leon (Drums), and Brian Perfect (Guitar/Vocals). After a series of three separately released singles, the band officially released its debut album, Take Your Tapas Off, on April 27, 2020. Accompanied by the band’s “down to earth” nature, their songs take you on a voyage of pop-punk nostalgia. They hold the central theme of “not having to impress anybody” and you witness this in their lyrical storytelling—comprising real-life stories and experiences.
- Glitter Moneyyy – Catch up on this duo’s sexy sound before their new single “Peggy Sue” drops next week!
- Half Gringa has a new album out right now! Force to Reckon is exactly that, giving you some much needed new tunes from Isabel Olive!
- The Hecks – Great local band balancing angular post-punk and catchy synth rock, with an awesome live show to boot.
- Hollyy just put on one hell of a show in support of CIVL last night, so let’s support the band by picking up
- Honey Cellar
- Hushdrops
- Ifeanyi Elswith
- Impulsive Hearts makes sun-soaked tunes that will make staying at home way better. Her latest album Cry All The Time is a perfect example of her sound and another great record for summer (or whenever!). She also recently released “Dearie” and all proceeds of “Dearie” will be donated to Chicago’s Brave Space Alliance.
- Jamila Wood‘s artistry is undeniable as she releases album after album of utterly mesmerizing albums. We highly recommend you pick up LEGACY! LEGACY! is you haven’t yet!
- Jason Griff
- Jeremy Cunningham’s latest album The Weather Up There is one to behold. Written in response to the loss of his brother, the jazz album is a powerful listen as it ruminates on its heavy themes perfectly. It’s a must-listen-to album. This album was featured on our list of albums we enjoyed in 2020.
- Jessica Risker – psychedelic folk musician and sound designer making some excellent tunes to chill out to.
- Joan of Arc has come to end and released their final album Tim Melina Theo Bobby. This genre hopping band has been going two and a half decades with a rotating lineup always lead by the formidable Tim Kinsella. Check out this amazing local act as they call it a legacy.
- Jodi just released a new album of beautiful alt country tracks Blue Heron!!
- Jordanna has been a 3CR fave for a while. Check out our feature with her a couple years ago!
- Joshua Virtue‘s flow is instantly enjoyable, leading you down some fantastic hip hop tracks. His album Jackie’s House was recorded over two weeks during the beginnings of the pandemic’s Stay at Home orders and was recently pressed to vinyl by Joyful Noise Recordings. It’s available on his Bandcamp today!
- Joshua Wentz — electronic artist and multi-instrumentalist who has released over 20 EPs and 10 albums
- Joslyn-Marie
- Jyroscope & Montana Macks have come together for one hell of an EP HAPPY MEDIUM. The five track release traverse’s the groups feelings on growing older, success, and finding you spot in the world with such entertaining lines. It truly feels like it finds a happy medium between introspective verses and straight up groove worthy jams. Check out our thoughts on “Take It Easy” and “Frozen in Time“!
- KAINA – If you’re looking for some beautiful vocals, ethereal instrumentals, and just plain old good vibes, check out Kaina’s wonderful output!
- Krystal Metcalfe
- Lala Lala recently announced her new album I Want The Door To Openand we’re very excited for it! Check our thoughts on the first single “Diver”!
- Late Night Laundry
- Layton Wu provides some much needed warmth with his fun and dancey Summertime Mixtape.
-
Liam Kazar has a whole new album put TODAY! Check out Due North and support this great artist!
-
The Lipschitz delivers unadulterated garage punk that will get you moving like no other!
- Macie Stewart, of one of the best bands going Ohmme, just released an album of beautiful and etheral tracks. With instrumentation from Dustin Laurenzi, Sen Morimoto, Lia Kohl, Ben Lamar Gay, and Ayanna Woods, Mouth Full of Glass is a must buy record!
- Makaya McCraven
- Malci
- Manny 10x – His rapid fire flow is exhilarating!
- Matt Muse – If you need solid hip hop in your life right now, check out Matt Muse and femdot.’s ode to friends and car rides “SHOTGUN (Remix)” right now! Check out our thoughts on the track here!
- Meat Wave‘s Volcano Park came out this past summer and it’s a nice collection of addictive punk tracks!
- Melvin Knight
- Melkbelly delivers some noise rock that will surely get you hooked on Miranda Winters (see below) excellent voice! Their most recent album Pith was featured on our list of albums we enjoyed in 2020
- Mia Joy recently released her new album Spirit Tamer and it;s a beautiful colleciton of songs you need to hear
- Miranda Winters recently ventured out from Melkbelly (see Above) for a pair of great singles! Check out our thoughts on them here!
- Mohawk Johnson
- Monobody released Comma earlier this year and it’s a great choice for this Bandcamp Friday!
- Mooner delivers some straight up rock and roll jams and their latest collection of songs The Alternate Universe of Love is out next week. So head over to their Bandcamp page and support this excellent band!
- Moontype delivers some of the best indie rock you could hope for full of vocals that lure you into their enveloping instrumentals. Check out their latest release Bodies of Water.
- Mother Nature – If you need some downright mind-blowing hip hop, Mother nature just released a banger of an album SZNZ
- Mukqs creates these experimental collages of sounds and noises that will leave you in awe. His latest release My Most Personal Album to Date came out earlier this year
- Natural Information Society with Evan Parker
- Neptune’s Core, a local band made up of two sets of sisters, are on the verge of releasing a new album in the fall! Why not join the bandwagon early and support this fantastic upcoming band! Their two 2021 singles, “Turning Red” & “Shot in the Heart“, are pristine indie rock jams that should be on everyone’s playlist by now!
- NNAMDÏ released a fair amount of music during the pandemic like KRAZY KARL and it’s another amazing addition to his already excellent discography. Speaking of which, have you picked up Brat? How about Drool? No? Then drop what you’re doing and definitely support this great artist. He’ll be playing alongside a nice group of Sooper Records label-mates and Neal Francis at Millennium Park next week!
- Ocean Cult
- OHMME are such a fantastic band that are delivering some of the best experimental rock you’ll hear today! They’ve just released their second full length album Fantasize Your Ghost. It’s a fantastic followup to Parts, evolving their sound as they always do. Check out our thoughts on their single “The Limit” and our review of the album here! And of course Fantasize Your Ghost was featured on our list of albums we enjoyed in 2020
- ONO’s sound is as demanding as it is rewarding, making from one incredibly intense listen. Their album Red Summer was featured on our list of albums we enjoyed in 2020
- Oux
- Ovef Ow’s brand of surf punk is a pure joy and a nice little coda to this summer that kinda wasn’t. Let yourself rock out their catchy riffs and forget about the less than ideal times we’re living in!
- Pansy
- Paul Cherry makes some fantastic smooth jams and his last album Flavour has been spinning on my turntable since it came out!
- Pelican
- Pet Symmetry
- The Phantom Broadcast
- Picante
- Piwa dropped “Bass Down” last week and it’s hard not to but it on repeat.
- Pool Holograph has been on a roll recently and their newest album Love Touched Time and Time Began to Sweat is a perfect album for this times!
- Psalm One
- Quicksails
- Ratboys is awesome and has been doing a lot of Chicago’s music scene and community in general! Plus their recently release Happy Birthday, Ratboy is absolutely fantastic! Check out our review of one of their sets at Schubas!
- Replicant makes dark futuristic synth music that will make you want to dance, but in that fun brooding way.
- The Roof Dogs
- Ric Wilson just released a fantastic new EP They Call Me Disco! Check out our thoughts on the great release here.
- Rich Jones’ music just makes you feel nice and warm whenever it comes on. We’re big fans of his sound, whether it’s his more hip hop leaning stuff like Light Work, or the R&B smoothness of The Shoulder You Lean On or the collaborative album with Montana Macks, How do you sleep at night?! Check out our thoughts on the lead single “Groceries.” And there is another new project released just last week: Blue Beach, Jones’ collaboration with Killer Kane
- RP BOO know how to get a crowd going and his newest releas Established! continues his travels in the genre he innovated: Footwork!
- Säge, The 64th Wonder
- Sen Morimoto not only makes incredibly catchy tunes and just released another banger of an album!
- Serengeti is technically on the list twice, but with good reason. The man makes some of the weirdest hip hop and is prolific. Also you can preorder the deluxe vinyl edition of Ajai today.
- Silbo Gomero puts out some incredible electronic vibes on their album Here Comes the Beast
- ShowYouSuck
- Slow Pulp just released a new album and we’re big fans of it! Check out our thoughts here!
- Snow Ellet
- Split Single just released Amplificado in June and its one hell of an album!
- Spun Out was birthed from the ashes of NE-HI. Members of that incredible band found renewed interest in other projects (we’ve already mentioned DEHD) but also gave birth to Spun Out’s alluring synths and undeniable grooves. Their debut album is a must listen affair that will help pass the nights away in the best way possible.
- Stuck
- Sunjacket released their new album More Lifelike a couple months ago and it’s certainly worth a buy!
- Sweetie is the blisteringly bright and sharp rock you need to make your evening all the better! Check out their latest release Bad Thing Sweet Thing
- Tobacco City‘s latest album, Tobacco City, USA, is a beautiful slice of Midwestern county tunes that will get stuck in your head. Full of gorgeous melodies and and lyrics, it’s an album that desrves your time!
- TALSounds
- Tara Terra
- Tasha’s incredible voice is unparalleled, making her already ethereal tracks all the more alluring and enjoyable.
- Tenci released My Heart is an Open Field last year and it’s a wonderful album that really emphasizes Tenci’s minimalist style, letting her voice and lyrics capture you in ways few albums can. This album was featured on our list of albums we enjoyed in 2020
-
- Twin Peaks
- Uma Bloo
- uuskhy
- V.V. Lightbody’s latest release, Make a Shrine or Burn It, is a phenomenal collections of songs that you need to listen to, especially on vinyl. While the first pressing of the release on cream-colored wax sold out on release day (you read that right), there is a second “half moon maroon” color pressing that you drop your needle on today! This album was featured on our list of albums we enjoyed in 2020.
- Waltzer – Need some inventive and genuinely adrenaline pumping tunes to fill your in-person-concert-less nights with? Waltzer’s latest has just what you need.
- Woongi
- Wyatt Waddell released the amazing “FIGHT!” last year and will be donating a percentage of proceeds from the song to the Chicago Community Bond Fund, Black Lives Matter Chicago, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository. You can check out our thoughts on “FIGHT!” here!
Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.
- Bloodshot Records
- Born Yesterday Records
- Eye Vibe Records
- Feel Trip
- International Anthem features tons of great albums from amazing artists like Angel Bat Dawid, Ben Lamar Gay, Resavoir, and more!
- Midwest Action has tons of great local acts ready to wow you like Impulsive Hearts.
- No Trend Records has Glitter Moneyyy jams, Mykele Deville grooves, Avantist insanity, and more goodness waiting for you!
- Numero Group is always releasing some quality under-listened to albums!
- Ordinal Records is home to amazing artists like Advance Base, the just released solo album by Macie Stewart of Ohmme, and many more!
- Sooper Records released albums from the likes of NNAMDÏ (who we mentioned above, but want to emphasize that he just released a new album KRAZY KARL and you should go get this amazing record now!), KAINA, Sen Morimoto (again, we mentioned them earlier but these artists deserves it), Sonny Falls, and many more!
- Thrill Jockey
There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.
Did you enjoy this post and our coverage of Chicago’s arts scene? Please consider supporting Third Coast Review’s arts and culture coverage by becoming a patron. Or make a one-time donation by PayPal. Choose the amount that works best for you, and know how much we appreciate your support!
Leave a Reply