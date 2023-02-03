New Year, New Round of Bandcamp Fridays!

At the end of January, Bandcamp announced a their 2023 plans for their series of fee free first Fridays of the year! This initially was a short term way to help bands affected by the pandemic shutting down touring by waiving off fees and letting more money flow to the artists. Safe to say its certainly helped artists and Bandcamp has committed to the following Bandcamp Fridays:

March 3rd

April 7th

May 5th

August 4th

September 1st

October 6th

November 3rd

December 1st

In the past two years since Bandcamp’s initiative, there have been some wild changes. While venues have been opened up and touring feels a little more feasible, the reality is that its been just as difficult for artists to effectively tour after the pandemic. Even this monthly surge of music buying has made some a little weary of how much it’s all actually helping. And the biggest change of all: Bandcamp was purchased by Epic Games. However it’s clear that Bandcamp Fridays have really rallied music fans into supporting their favorite artists and has done some great things over the past two years.

While this initiative is fantastic, remember to support your favorite bands throughout the rest of the month as well. Bandcamp is a pretty great platform as an average of 83% of your money reaches the artist/label (after payment processor fees) on any other day.

Bandcamp Friday will be happening today February 3 until midnight PDT tonight. If you’re unsure what time it all ends in your timezone, check isitbandcampfriday.com for exactly how much time you have left to jump in on the sales effort.

As with every edition of this feature, we’ve added a few more local acts that we highly suggest you check out. If there are any local bands that you think should be added to the list, please leave a comment and spread the Bandcamp Friday love! And don’t forget to head over to your favorite artists’ Bandcamp pages and see what they’ll be doing for today’s push to support quality music! For those of you who have meticulously curated Spotify playlists (although with everything going on I’m sure many of you don’t now), we suggest using Merch Table to see what artists are on Bandcamp so you can support them directly.

Noname – Photo by Andrew Lagunas

We also recommend you check out some of the great compilations!

Now let’s get to the bands!

bnny – Photo by Julian Ramirez

Circuit des Yeux – Photo by Julian Ramirez

Divino Niño – Photo by Andrew Lagunas

Fauvely – Photo by Julia Ramirez

Free Range – photo by Julian Ramirez

Horsegirl – Photo by Julian Ramirez

KAINA by Andrew Lagunas

Miranda Winter – Photo by Julian Ramirez

Nora O’Connor – Photo by Julian Ramirez

Replicant – Photo by Julian Ramirez

Macie Stewart – Photo By Julian Ramirez

Tasha – photo by Julian Ramirez

V.V. Lightbody – photo by Julian Ramirez

Also let’s not forget these incredible local labels.

There are plenty of other great bands on Bandcamp, so take a look around and discover something new! If you have any recommendations, comment below and spread the love because everybody needs it right now.